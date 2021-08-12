How to outlast opponents in Fortnite Season 7

The Fortnite NPC, known as Guggimon, wants loopers to be the best that they can be in-game. Keeping this in mind, he's currently challenging players to outlast 200 opponents.

While this is no easy feat, given the ongoing alien invasion and sweaty lobbies, players who complete the task will receive 30,000 experience points as a reward.

"Outlast opponents" Fortnite week 10 Epic challenge (Image via XTigerHyperX)

Note: Fortnite Week 10 Epic Challenges will go live on August 12, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Outlast opponents" Fortnite week 10 Epic challenge

Players will have to outlast a total of 200 opponents. This challenge is not bound to a single match, and players can complete it in multiple attempts.

Of all the Epic challenges this week, having to outlast opponents may be the most challenging yet. Given that lobbies are extremely sweaty in the current season, staying alive long enough to complete this task will take some quick thinking and a lot of sneaking about.

1) Did that bush move?

Although becoming a prop is an easy way to last the longest in-game, finding a Propifier may take some luck and effort. The weapon can usually be found after completing the Mothership mini-game. However, it also randomly spawns on top of abductors and in chests as well.

Using this weapon, players can tactfully move about the map while disguised as a prop. They can even change their appearance into several objects to better suit the environment.

2) Road trip time

One of the best ways to outlast opponents in Fortnite is to keep moving about in a vehicle. Stock up on fuel and move out of harm's way in a vehicle when fired upon.

Using the Chonkers off-road tire mod will give players an advantage as they'll be able to drive both on and off-road without incurring a speed penalty or losing control.

3) Play it safe

Playing it safe will be the best way to outlast opponents in-game for players who don't want to run or hide. All players have to do is avoid fighting players unless necessary and stay close to the edges of the safe zone for quick rotations.

While finding a weapon will be necessary for defense, loopers should focus more on finding and stacking healing items and shielding potions alongside building materials in case of emergency.

