How to redeem the Ffrosty backbling in Fortnite Chapter 3 (WinterFest reward)

It is WinterFest in Fortnite, and players are unlocking free rewards left and right. Sgt. Winter's Cabin (formerly Crackshot's Cabin) has been full of free gifts for players to open every day. There have also been WinterFest challenges that have given free rewards, most notably the Snowmando Board Glider.

Now, players have the opportunity to unlock another free WinterFest reward: the Ffrosty Back Bling. Here's how to do so.

Unlocking the free Ffrosty Back Bling in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The latest reward for Fortnite WinterFest 2021 is the Ffrosty Back Bling. This is a frosty blue llama back bling that players can match with their other frosty rewards.

Complete at least 10 Winterfest Challenges to unlock the Ffrosty Back Bling. The Island is experiencing freezing temperatures. It’s even frozen a llama! Complete at least 10 Winterfest Challenges to unlock the Ffrosty Back Bling. https://t.co/DdXobm3nzT

The way to unlock this free reward is simple. Players need to complete 10 WinterFest challenges. The following challenges are available:

Warm yourself at the Yule Log in the Cozy Lodge (1)

Deal damage to opponents with Snowball Launcher (50)

Collect Toy Biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound (3)

Travel while having icy feet (200)

Fly with a chicken (200)

Dance for three seconds at Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop (2)

Ram a snowman with a vehicle (1)

Use a Holiday Presents! Item (1)

Search a treasure chest under a holiday tree (1)

Eat food in a single match (5)

Hide for 10 seconds as a Sneaky Snowman within 25m of an opponent (10)

Light a campfire while having icy feet (1)

Travel 1,000 meters on a Crackshot Quadcrasher (1000)

Destroy holiday decorations (10)

Give an opponent icy feet with a Chiller Grenade (1)

There are 15 total WinterFest challenges available, so players don't have to complete all of them. Many are simple and can make it easy to unlock the rewards.

Players can easily warm themselves with the Yule Log by visiting that part of Sgt. Winter's Cabin. Dealing 50 damage with a Snowball Launcher is also not difficult to do.

Players can complete the Yule Log challenge in the cabin (Image via Epic Games)

These challenges are available as long as WinterFest lasts, so Fortnite players shouldn't wait to complete them.

