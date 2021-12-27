Fortnite Winterfest 2021 challenges: How to light a campfire while having icy feet

Getting icy feet during Fortnite Winterfest 2021 is no strange occurrence. Players have been slipping and sliding about the map for a week. However, with the celebrations drawing to a close, it's time to thaw those cold feet and relax for a while.

Light a campfire while having icy feel Fortnite Winterfest 2021 challenge (Image via iFireMonkey)

While Crackshot's Cabin is always there to provide respite from the cold, nothing beats a cozy campfire. In fact, the developers are rewarding players with 18,000 experience points for lighting a campfire. But there's a catch where the task has to be done while having icy feet.

Things to remember while having icy feet in Fortnite Chapter 3

How to light a campfire while having icy feet:

Land in-game in regions that have decent loot.

Find a snowman or chiller grenade.

If using a snowman, use the harvesting tool to destroy it and if using a chiller grenade simply throw it nearby.

Once either item has been secured, locate and secure a campfire.

Once done, use either of the items to get icy feet and light the campfire.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

First and foremost, players should avoid doing this challenge in hot-drop zones or populated areas. Being shot at while having icy feet is not an ideal situation to be in. The odds of survival will be drastically low.

To complete this Fortnite challenge quickly, players should always use these items that give icy feet in the opposite direction of the campfire. The knock-back effect will push players towards the campfire, making it easier to light it.

Furthermore, having icy feet does not stop fall damage. So being knocked off the top of a hill or sliding off one may result in the player taking damage, or worse, being eliminated.

Where to find campfires in Fortnite Chapter 3?

There is no shortage of campfires on the island. These can be found in both snowy and normal regions of the Fortnite Chapter 3 map. However, players looking for multiple campfires should land at the Sanctuary. There are a total of 10 campfires in the area.

However, landing here does not come risk free. With the Foundation present in the area, opponents are bound to try and eliminate him for the Mythic MK-7 assault rifle.

Those looking for a safer region to complete the task can land at Lofty Lighthouse. It's isolated and players have a clear view of the surrounding area. The POI has seven chests, seven floor loot locations, three ammo boxes, one slurp truck, and two coolers.

Edited by Danyal Arabi