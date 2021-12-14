×
Create
Notifications

All Campfire locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Campfires can be found all over the Fortnite map in Chapter 3 for quick heals (Image via Epic Games)
Campfires can be found all over the Fortnite map in Chapter 3 for quick heals (Image via Epic Games)
Michael A Daugherty
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 14, 2021 04:51 AM IST
Listicle

Campfires have been around in Fortnite for a long time, and they provide a great way to heal after a scrap with enemies. With the flipped map for Chapter 3, the Campfires have been dispersed across the island in different locations than before.

If players find a Campfire, they can spark it with wood from their inventory and heal slowly over time for a certain duration. While they aren't difficult to spot, here's a rundown of every location so players in the middle of nowhere can find the one closest to them.

64 Campfires are spread over the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map

Players can throw a stone in any direction to find a Campfire, and here are their general Fortnite locations related to the nearest named location:

Camp Cuddle

  • 1 near the water south of the 3 colored buildings
  • 1 on the northeast side of the island centered in the lake next to this Fortnite POI
  • 1 just outside the big building on the hill to the south

Greasy Grove

  • 1 in the heart of Greasy Grove behind the centermost building
  • 1 at Seven Outpost I to the southwest
  • 1 northeast across the river under a few trees
You can now stroke (30 Woods) campfires for faster health regain! #Fortnite (Via u/Aviidy) https://t.co/E1z98j4tTv

Southern Coast

  • There are 4 Campfires near the southern waters that stretch in a line from Lil Shaftie over to below Condo Canyon

Condo Canyon

  • There are 9 Campfires around this Fortnite POI in total, 1 at Seven Outpost IV, 1 near the northeast-most building, and the other 7 close to the river that runs next to it up to Impossible Rock

Rocky Reels

  • 1 just below the north building
  • 1 between Rocky Reels and the bridge to the east near the river
  • 1 atop a rock near Arid Acres
  • 1 on the outer part of Butter Barn

The Joneses

  • 2 Campfires are near Tow Away Beach to the east
  • 2 more are in a line out in the open on the southern side of this location

Sanctuary

  • 4 Campfires are around the terrace steps on the south part of Sanctuary
  • 1 sits on the small island between this location and the Mighty Monument
  • 5 more are spread like a snake on the far north section

East Coast

  • There are 5 Campfires on the beach from Fortnite's Sunburned Shacks all the way up to north of Seven Outpost III
You can use Campfires around the Fortnite map to heal RIGHT NOW! 😱🔥 https://t.co/OV3tXJYzjo

The Daily Bugle

  • 1 Campfire spawns on both the northwest and southeast decline outside of the Daily Bugle surrounded by trees

Unremarkable House

  • To the north of the Daily Bugle and the Unremarkable House, there are 5 campfires in an oval shape near the coast

Sleepy Sound

  • There are 3 Campfires near the river to the east
  • 1 more rests all the way up near Lofty Lighthouse
  • The final one stretches to the west on top of a hill in the middle of 3 rocks

Coney Crossroads

  • 1 Campfire is behind the southernmost building
  • 3 more are on the river's edge flowing around Coney Crossroads

Frosty Fields, Puddle Pond, and Loot Landing

  • 1 is south of Puddle Pond near a building and another is to the northwest
  • 3 sprinkle across Frosty Fields in a vertical line
  • 1 sits on the island on Loot Landing
  • 2 more sit on the mainland above Happy Camper

Shifty Shafts, Logjam Lumberyard, and Shell or High Water

Also ReadArticle Continues below

  • Shifty Shafts hosts 2 Campfires, 1 off near the hill to the east and 1 on the northeast part close to the buildings
  • There's only 1 Campfire at Fortnite's Logjam Lumberyard on the right side of the bay below the shack
  • The final Campfire sits outside of Shell or High Water in between Logjam Lumberyard and Sleepy Sound to the north

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी