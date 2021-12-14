All Campfire locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Campfires have been around in Fortnite for a long time, and they provide a great way to heal after a scrap with enemies. With the flipped map for Chapter 3, the Campfires have been dispersed across the island in different locations than before.
If players find a Campfire, they can spark it with wood from their inventory and heal slowly over time for a certain duration. While they aren't difficult to spot, here's a rundown of every location so players in the middle of nowhere can find the one closest to them.
64 Campfires are spread over the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map
Players can throw a stone in any direction to find a Campfire, and here are their general Fortnite locations related to the nearest named location:
Camp Cuddle
- 1 near the water south of the 3 colored buildings
- 1 on the northeast side of the island centered in the lake next to this Fortnite POI
- 1 just outside the big building on the hill to the south
Greasy Grove
- 1 in the heart of Greasy Grove behind the centermost building
- 1 at Seven Outpost I to the southwest
- 1 northeast across the river under a few trees
Southern Coast
- There are 4 Campfires near the southern waters that stretch in a line from Lil Shaftie over to below Condo Canyon
Condo Canyon
- There are 9 Campfires around this Fortnite POI in total, 1 at Seven Outpost IV, 1 near the northeast-most building, and the other 7 close to the river that runs next to it up to Impossible Rock
Rocky Reels
- 1 just below the north building
- 1 between Rocky Reels and the bridge to the east near the river
- 1 atop a rock near Arid Acres
- 1 on the outer part of Butter Barn
The Joneses
- 2 Campfires are near Tow Away Beach to the east
- 2 more are in a line out in the open on the southern side of this location
Sanctuary
- 4 Campfires are around the terrace steps on the south part of Sanctuary
- 1 sits on the small island between this location and the Mighty Monument
- 5 more are spread like a snake on the far north section
East Coast
- There are 5 Campfires on the beach from Fortnite's Sunburned Shacks all the way up to north of Seven Outpost III
The Daily Bugle
- 1 Campfire spawns on both the northwest and southeast decline outside of the Daily Bugle surrounded by trees
Unremarkable House
- To the north of the Daily Bugle and the Unremarkable House, there are 5 campfires in an oval shape near the coast
Sleepy Sound
- There are 3 Campfires near the river to the east
- 1 more rests all the way up near Lofty Lighthouse
- The final one stretches to the west on top of a hill in the middle of 3 rocks
Coney Crossroads
- 1 Campfire is behind the southernmost building
- 3 more are on the river's edge flowing around Coney Crossroads
Frosty Fields, Puddle Pond, and Loot Landing
- 1 is south of Puddle Pond near a building and another is to the northwest
- 3 sprinkle across Frosty Fields in a vertical line
- 1 sits on the island on Loot Landing
- 2 more sit on the mainland above Happy Camper
Shifty Shafts, Logjam Lumberyard, and Shell or High Water
Also ReadArticle Continues below
- Shifty Shafts hosts 2 Campfires, 1 off near the hill to the east and 1 on the northeast part close to the buildings
- There's only 1 Campfire at Fortnite's Logjam Lumberyard on the right side of the bay below the shack
- The final Campfire sits outside of Shell or High Water in between Logjam Lumberyard and Sleepy Sound to the north