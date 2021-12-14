All Campfire locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Campfires have been around in Fortnite for a long time, and they provide a great way to heal after a scrap with enemies. With the flipped map for Chapter 3, the Campfires have been dispersed across the island in different locations than before.

If players find a Campfire, they can spark it with wood from their inventory and heal slowly over time for a certain duration. While they aren't difficult to spot, here's a rundown of every location so players in the middle of nowhere can find the one closest to them.

64 Campfires are spread over the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map

Players can throw a stone in any direction to find a Campfire, and here are their general Fortnite locations related to the nearest named location:

Camp Cuddle

1 near the water south of the 3 colored buildings

1 on the northeast side of the island centered in the lake next to this Fortnite POI

1 just outside the big building on the hill to the south

Greasy Grove

1 in the heart of Greasy Grove behind the centermost building

1 at Seven Outpost I to the southwest

1 northeast across the river under a few trees

Southern Coast

There are 4 Campfires near the southern waters that stretch in a line from Lil Shaftie over to below Condo Canyon

Condo Canyon

There are 9 Campfires around this Fortnite POI in total, 1 at Seven Outpost IV, 1 near the northeast-most building, and the other 7 close to the river that runs next to it up to Impossible Rock

Rocky Reels

1 just below the north building

1 between Rocky Reels and the bridge to the east near the river

1 atop a rock near Arid Acres

1 on the outer part of Butter Barn

The Joneses

2 Campfires are near Tow Away Beach to the east

2 more are in a line out in the open on the southern side of this location

Sanctuary

4 Campfires are around the terrace steps on the south part of Sanctuary

1 sits on the small island between this location and the Mighty Monument

5 more are spread like a snake on the far north section

East Coast

There are 5 Campfires on the beach from Fortnite's Sunburned Shacks all the way up to north of Seven Outpost III

The Daily Bugle

1 Campfire spawns on both the northwest and southeast decline outside of the Daily Bugle surrounded by trees

Unremarkable House

To the north of the Daily Bugle and the Unremarkable House, there are 5 campfires in an oval shape near the coast

Sleepy Sound

There are 3 Campfires near the river to the east

1 more rests all the way up near Lofty Lighthouse

The final one stretches to the west on top of a hill in the middle of 3 rocks

Coney Crossroads

1 Campfire is behind the southernmost building

3 more are on the river's edge flowing around Coney Crossroads

Frosty Fields, Puddle Pond, and Loot Landing

1 is south of Puddle Pond near a building and another is to the northwest

3 sprinkle across Frosty Fields in a vertical line

1 sits on the island on Loot Landing

2 more sit on the mainland above Happy Camper

Shifty Shafts, Logjam Lumberyard, and Shell or High Water

Shifty Shafts hosts 2 Campfires, 1 off near the hill to the east and 1 on the northeast part close to the buildings

There's only 1 Campfire at Fortnite's Logjam Lumberyard on the right side of the bay below the shack

The final Campfire sits outside of Shell or High Water in between Logjam Lumberyard and Sleepy Sound to the north

