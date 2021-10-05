How to travel in an Alien Slipstream for 100 meters in Fortnite Season 8

Fortnite has added a few new NPCs today and they bring new challenges in the form of their punchcards. These replaced the weekly challenges and remain the best way to acquire XP and level up quickly this season. Fortnite players can visit Nitehare for one of these punchcards.

Nitehare will give the Hop Awake questline, which involves a lot of jumping-related challenges. Here's how to find Nitehare and travel in an Alien Slipstream for 100 meters.

How to travel in an Alien Slipstream in Fortnite

Nitehare can be found at FN Radio, a landmark to the northwest of Steamy Stacks and east of Craggy Cliffs. This is one of the northernmost landmarks in Fortnite.

Upon talking to Nitehare, players will be able to unlock the Hop Awake questline. The first challenge is to bounce on a tire three times without hitting the ground. Then, Fortnite players will need to bounce on an Alien Jump Pad at the Alien Crash Sites, which are also where slipstreams for the third challenge can be found.

There are several zones that represent the Fortnite Alien Crash Sites. They are denoted by orange coloring and can be seen on the map. There is one between Corny Crops and Dirty Docks as well as one directly south of Dirty Docks.

Crash sites are the place for a lot of Nitehare's challenges. Image via Epic Games

Another is between Holly Hedges and Weeping Woods and even extends down to Sludgy Swamp. There is one south of Stealthy Stronghold and northwest of Pleasant Park. Another is located between Believer Beach and Boney Burbs. The final Alien Crash Site is above Misty Meadows and next to Catty Corner and Lazy Lake.

Once players arrive at any of these sites they can hop in the slipstream, which may require some building. They can then fly around endlessly as they rack up the required travel distance. It is possible to fly out and deploy a glider, so players should ensure they complete the 100 meters first.

Nitehare's full list of Fortnite challenges are:

Bounce 3 times on tires without touching the ground- 30,000 XP

Use an Alien Jump Pad at an Alien Crash Site- 30,000 XP

Travel in an Alien Slipstream for 100 meters- 30,000 XP

Damage an opponent with a Grenade- 30,000 XP

Get an explosive elimination on a Cube Monster in the Sideway - 30,000 XP

