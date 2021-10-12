How to travel on foot in Misty Meadows in Fortnite Season 8

Dire has officially landed on the Fortnite island and has brought five new quests with him as part of the Wolf Pack questline. This represents the latest chance for players to gather a lot of XP and unlock more battle pass rewards. Fortnite players can begin completing his quests at any time as they went live at 9.00 am EST today.

Players will first need to find Dire and complete the first four stages before coming to the final stage, which is to travel on foot in Misty Meadows. Here's how to do that.

Fortnite quests: Travel 200 meters on foot in Misty Meadows

Dire can be found at Camp Cod, which is the island to the southeast of Misty Meadows. There is a bridge connecting the island with the mainland, but Camp Cod is one of the most popular islands on the Fortnite map.

It has plenty of loot and is sure to become even more popular with the arrival of the Dire NPC. The chat icon that appears when players get close will indicate exactly where Dire is on the island at that moment.

Fortnite players will need to complete the first four stages, which involve a wide variety of locations, to get to the fifth and final, so it's unlikely they'll be able to do it all in one match. Players can land at Misty Meadows outright to complete this final stage.

Landing at Misty Meadows will be the most likely way to complete the challenge (Image via Epic Games)

200 meters is all that players need to travel to complete this challenge, so landing and running will easily satisfy it. To really ensure that Fortnite players get it done quickly, they can land on the ground away from the building they intend to loot and run in. While looting and battling, the distance will accumulate as well, so it shouldn't take too long.

The full list of his Questline challenges along with the XP totals are as follows:

Also Read

Emote at the Weather Station, Fort Crumpet, or Lockie's Lighthouse (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Damage wildlife with a melee weapon (0/40) - 30,000 XP

Destroy a dumpster at Lazy Lake or Pleasant Park (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Eliminate Cube Monsters in The Sideways with a melee weapon (0/5) - 30,000 XP

Travel on foot in Misty Meadows (0/200) - 30,000 XP

All these challenges have gone live in Fortnite and will give players a ton of XP to claim more of those battle pass rewards.

Edited by Atul S