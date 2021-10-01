Fortnite Season 8 XP: How to level up fast after the XP nerf in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite players worldwide have struggled to level up in Chapter 2 Season 8, as Epic Games changed the XP system drastically. Most quests and challenges now grant a reduced amount of XP, and even the XP from Impostors mode was nerfed lately.

Some new ways to earn XP have arrived in Fortnite following patch 18.10. Here's a guide for players to grind for XP in the right manner and get the maximum benefits as quickly.

Best ways to level up quickly in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

New Character Punchcard challenges

Based on the community's feedback, Epic Games finally made the following changes in the Quests and Punchcard system:

Each Daily quest now grants 30k XP (Increased from 17k).

Each Weekly quest now grants 50k XP (Decreased from 80k).

New Big Mouth and Grim Fable Character Punchcards now give 150k XP upon completion (increased from 80k).

Big Mouth & Frim Fable Quests are live, 180,000 Total XP!

Players should now focus on completing the Daily Quests and new Character Punchcards for Grim Fable and Big Mouth in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Completing three simple daily quests can grant 630 XP weekly, which is undoubtedly great for leveling up.

Repeatable Team Rumble quests

Luckily, Team Rumble quests now give XP.

New Repeatable Team Rumble Quests

Here's a list of all the repeatable Team Rumble quests in Fortnite:

Talk to Bigmouth (0/1)

Talk to Grim Fable (0/1)

Talk to Wrath (0/1)

Deal damage to players with Assault Rifles (0/750)

Deal damage to players with Assault Rifles (0/1000)

Deal damage to players with Assault Rifles (0/1250)

Deal damage to players with Assault Rifles (0/1500)

Deal damage to players with Pistols (0/1000)

Deal damage to players with Pistols (0/1250)

Deal damage to players with Pistols (0/1500)

Deal damage to players with Shotguns (0/750)

Deal damage to players with Shotguns (0/1000)

Deal damage to players with Shotguns (0/1250)

Deal damage to players with Shotguns (0/1500)

Deal damage to players with SMGs (0/750)

Deal damage to players with SMGs (0/1000)

Deal damage to players with SMGs (0/1250)

Deal damage to players with SMGs (0/1500)

Deal damage to players with Sniper Rifles (0/750)

Deal damage to players with Sniper Rifles (0/1000)

Deal damage to players with Sniper Rifles (0/1250)

Deal damage to players with Sniper Rifles (0/1500)

Deal damage to players (0/1500)

Deal damage to players (0/2000)

Deal damage to players (0/2500)

Deal damage to players (0/3000)

Assault Rifle eliminations (0/6)

Assault Rifle eliminations (0/10)

Assault Rifle eliminations (0/12)

Pistol eliminations (0/4)

Pistol eliminations (0/6)

Pistol eliminations (0/8)

Pistol eliminations (0/10)

Shotgun eliminations (0/8)

Shotgun eliminations (0/10)

Shotgun eliminations (0/12)

SMG elimination (0/5)

SMG elimination (0/7)

SMG elimination (0/9)

SMG elimination (0/11)

Sniper Rifle elimination (0/4)

Sniper Rifle elimination (0/6)

Sniper Rifle elimination (0/8)

Sniper Rifle elimination (0/10)

Eliminate players (0/8)

Eliminate players (0/10)

Eliminate players (0/12)

Eliminate players (0/15)

Based on their rarity, these repeatable quests can give massive amounts of XP and Gold Bars in Fortnite:

Common : 500 XP, 20 Bars

: 500 XP, 20 Bars Uncommon : 525 XP, 25 Bars

: 525 XP, 25 Bars Rare : 550 XP, 30 Bars

: 550 XP, 30 Bars Epic : 575 XP, 40 Bars

: 575 XP, 40 Bars Legendary: 750 XP, 70 Bars

It is evident that Team Rumble is a great way to earn XP in Fortnite.

Fortnite Creative mode XP method

Many players will be surprised to know that Fortnite Creative is one of the best and most convenient ways to get XP.

Simply staying active in the game mode for 15 minutes grants 25,200 XP. This reward can be claimed five times a day, implying that Fortnite Creative can help loopers get 126,000 XP for literally doing nothing.

With all the methods above, players can quickly level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Upon doing so, they can unlock a wide range of exciting skins such as Carnage, Fabio Sparklemane, and more.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

