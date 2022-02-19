Is Fortnite getting deleted on February 30, 2022? Debunking the viral video

A viral video is going around stating that Fortnite will be deleted later this month. It's gained plenty of traction on YouTube and has many wondering whether or not there's any truth to it. The video was likely made entirely for humorous purposes, but it has given members of the Fortnite community pause.

Debunking the popular 'Fortnite is getting deleted' video

How long Epic Games plans to keep Fortnite going is anybody's guess, but there's currently no indication that the game will end any time soon. In theory, it could make sense given the storyline that's been presented.

ryangodlyxd @ryangodlyxd Omg fortnite is getting deleted oh noooooo ( what would u do if it was deleted? ) Omg fortnite is getting deleted oh noooooo ( what would u do if it was deleted? )

The Imagined Order wants to keep players in a loop, continuously fighting for victory on the island. They've been set up as the antagonists. The Seven want to break the loop and free players from it, and are the clear protagonists.

The Foundation seeks to free players (Image via Epic Games)

If The Seven were to win, that would effectively end the game for all intents and purposes. However, the viral video claiming that the popular battle royale will be deleted on February 30, 2022 is completely false.

It was likely made in jest by telling a child about something which would transpire on a day that doesn't even exist. Unfortunately, the context may have been ignored by some.

First of all, there's no February 30. Even on a leap year, the month only gets 29 days. Additionally, if Chapter 3 Season 1 is the final season, then it would end sometime in March, not February.

This is unfortunately not the first or last time a hoax like this has arisen. There have been several rumors about the end of the game, such as when the former President was considering banning it.

In this day and age, misinformation is easily spread, and clearly, it's not just a political issue since it has invaded the gaming industry, too.

None of the previous scares eventually transpired and this claim isn't going to, either. If there's any change in the future existence of the game, that information will come directly from Epic Games. Anything else is simply inaccurate.

