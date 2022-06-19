Is Naruto coming back to Fortnite? New skins, expected release date, and more

Is Naruto is coming back to Fortnite? A lot of players want this question answered, and fortunately, there's good news. In a recent announcement, Epic confirmed its upcoming collaboration with the Naruto franchise.

Since the initial release of Fortnite x Naruto in Chapter 2 Season 8 players have been anticipating yet another collab which will introduce additional characters from the franchise.

Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 3 is turning out to be one of the best seasons, collaboration-wise. The season boasts of an impressive venture with Lucas films that introduced Darth Vader to the game. The upcoming Naruto collaboration will only extol this season's reputation.

It was hinted that Naruto was coming back to Fortnite before the launch of the new season. However, there was speculation with no foundation, which was further diluted amongst the chatter of the upcoming Battle Pass which was leaked before hand. Players can rejoice as it has been officially confirmed that Naruto is coming back to Fortnite.

Naruto franchise will come back to Fortnite for a special collaboration

As per a recent tweet shared by the game's official Twitter handle, the upcoming collaboration will be called Fortnite x Naruto: Rivals, and will be available on June 23, 2022.

The collaboration is speculated to bring along new skins from the Naruto franchise.

The official announcement comes after the collaboration's speculation garnered traction. Leaks and rumors about Naruto coming back to the game started rolling in after a comic book was spotted in Japan with characters from Naruto and a Fortnite logo.

It is speculated that the upcoming collaboration will introduce the characters Itachi, Hinata, Orochimaru, and Gaara. These skins will most likely be sold in a bundle, with the option to buy an individual skin.

Shiina, a prominent leaker, shared on Twitter that Epic has been working on Kawaii2 challenges. Kawai is the codename for Naruto challenges. Though these are speculations, they originate from a source who leaked the upcoming Battle Pass.

Recent events have given the speculation some crediblity, which now seems more plausible after the official announcement by Epic. Though it is speculated that the skins will follow the same route as the Naruto skins that were launched earlier.

It is not completely absurd to speculate that the skins could really be part of the bonus rewards for the Battle Pass as Epic is yet to unveil the remaining pages of the bonus rewards.

Shiina @ShiinaBR RUMOR: Apparently the same person who posted the Battle Pass leak posted minutes later that another Naruto collab will be released in June.



They posted this image as a teaser for the collab. Recently, Epic began work on "Kawaii2" challenges



"Kawaii" = Naruto Challenges codename RUMOR: Apparently the same person who posted the Battle Pass leak posted minutes later that another Naruto collab will be released in June.They posted this image as a teaser for the collab. Recently, Epic began work on "Kawaii2" challenges"Kawaii" = Naruto Challenges codename https://t.co/oIZFdRzvsA

Since the announcement, there hasn't been any update regarding the collaboration. Everything is speculation right now, and the upcoming collaboration could be very different from what has been rumored about it so far. If players recall, Fortnite hosted a challenge for the skins. The same could be assumed for the upcoming iteration.

Until Epic drops any other updates, speculation will only grow and it will again be chaotic for the players as to what is to be believed.

Since the collaboration is only days away, it seems possible that Epic will tease something related to it. As the date of the release comes closer, it is possible that earlier releases of Naruto skins will once again populate the item shop.

