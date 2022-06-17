Leaks suggest that Fortnite x Naruto Rivals will introduce Hinata, Itachi, and other skins in Season 3

Fortnite has been on a hot streak when it comes to collaborations, and it's finally time for Fortnite x Naruto Rivals. In the most recent Chapter 3 Season 3, Epic collaborated with Lucas Films and gave players skins like Darth Vader and an upcoming Indiana Jones.

Collaborations have always been a hot topic for data miners and leakers. In the Fortnite community, there is a plethora of perpetual speculation regarding upcoming collaborations. Based on the latest updates from the community, a Timerbland x Fortnite collaboration is in the works.

The community has also been speculating about a Fortnite x Naruto Rivals collaboration for some time now. Shiina, a prominent leaker, shared a rumored first look at the possible collaboration in a recent tweet. Confirming this, the official Fortnite Twitter handle has also tweeted about the upcoming collaboration.

Fortnite x Naruto Rivals collab to add more characters to the game

The Fortnite x Naruto Rivals collaboration will introduce new characters to the game. Naruto, in the past, has very successfully collaborated with Epic and introduced its most prominent characters in the game. Players are speculating that the upcoming collaboration will introduce characters like Hinata, Itachi, and many others.

Naruto is a Japanese manga series that follows the story of Naruto, a young Ninja who dreams of becoming the leader of his village. Naruto was the first Japanese amine/manga franchise to have collaborated with Epic. Players also speculate that the upcoming Fortnite x Naruto Rivals collaboration will pave the road for Epic to collaborate with other such franchises.

Djrockstar @Rockstar_gamerC These are some of the leaks (Fortnite x Naruto part 2 rivals These are some of the leaks (Fortnite x Naruto part 2 rivals https://t.co/GK4bZc0zqp

The Fortnite x Naruto Rivals collaboration speculation gained traction when four characters from the Naruto universe were spotted in a Japanese magazine along with the Fortnite logo. The collaboration is said to go live on June 23, 2022, and the characters speculated to be introduced are Hinata, Gaara, Itachi, and Orochimaru.

A former member of team 8, Hinata Uzumaki is the wife of the protagonist Naruto. Hinata was originally born in the Hyuga clan and was raised to be its heiress. Hinata's father, Hiashi, was the head of the Hyuga clan.

Next in line is Gaara, the antagonist of the series. Gaara has Shukaku, or the One-Tailed demon sealed inside of him. It was this that caused Gaara to have a difficult childhood, which translated into him growing up to be a villain. Gaara is the youngest person ever to become a Kazekage.

One of the most anticipated characters, Itachi, is also speculated to be a part of the new collab. Itachi's story follows a tragic arc, where at a point in time, he was deemed an international criminal for murdering his entire clan.

Last on the list is Orochimaru. Born a genius, he is one of Konohagakure's legendary Shannin. Orochimaru intends to learn all the secrets of the world and become immortal. Commonly dubbed as a twisted personality, Orochimaru is said to have become such after his parent's death.

After the introduction of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi, it only seems plausible to introduce characters of the same repute. While there is still time for the collaboration to happen, data-miners and leakers will probably be hell-bent on scoring some information about the Fortnite x Naruto Rivals collab in the upcoming days.

