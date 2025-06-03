Jack in the Box announces collaboration with T-Pain in Fortnite, continuing its streak of collabs with celebrities, including Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg. The singer/rapper/songwriter first made his debut in the Metaverse during Chapter 6 Season 2, when Big Dill came onto the scene. Through a series of unfortunate events (mainly T-Pain eating Big Dill's family), both individuals got caught up in a rap "beef."

Although things ultimately calmed down, the community has been asking for an official collaboration with T-Pain ever since. However, the developers have been quiet, and not a word has been said since Chapter 6 Season 2 ended. While this may not be an official collaboration, this is the next best thing.

That said, here is everything you need to know about the Jack in the Box collaboration with T-Pain in Fortnite.

Jack in the Box collaboration with T-Pain in Fortnite

This is the map you'll be able to play on starting June 6, 2025 (Image via Jack in the Box)

To celebrate the collaboration with T-Pain in Fortnite, he will make his official online debut alongside Jack Box on June 6, 2025, in "Jack Zone Wars," a custom experience that's redefining Zone Wars gameplay. Players can expect to look forward to the following features:

Micro Arena Combat: Players shrink down and battle across T-Pain's oversized gaming setup, using monitors, energy drinks, and controllers as cover.

Players shrink down and battle across T-Pain's oversized gaming setup, using monitors, energy drinks, and controllers as cover. Food-Powered Abilities: Munchie Meal items become power-ups — tacos restore health, Stuffed Cookies grant super speed, Curly Fries enable high jumps, and Burg-R-Tater Melts deliver double pump damage.

Munchie Meal items become power-ups — tacos restore health, Stuffed Cookies grant super speed, Curly Fries enable high jumps, and Burg-R-Tater Melts deliver double pump damage. App Integration Advantage: Order through Jack's app to unlock T-Pain's exclusive loadout with enhanced damage and mythic weapon access.

Order through Jack's app to unlock T-Pain's exclusive loadout with enhanced damage and mythic weapon access. Dynamic Game Masters: T-Pain controls storm mechanics while Jack drops limited-time power-ups, creating unpredictable match flow.

In addition to the in-game collaboration, T-Pain's signature Munchie Meal will hit Jack in the Box on June 2, 2025. It will feature a Burg-R-Tater Melt or Chick-N-Tater Melt, a taco, curly fries, a stuffed cookie, a drink, and an exclusive air freshener. Here's a look at the meal:

T-Pain and Jack Box (Image via Jack in the Box)

Lastly, to cement the collaboration with T-Pain in Fortnite, there will be a Celebrity Showdown on June 26, 2025. A livestream battle featuring T-Pain and Jack Box, where fans can compete against the two legends in a live battle royale.

That's everything you need to know about the collaboration with T-Pain in Fortnite. You'll be able to jump into the experience starting June 6, 2025. If you want a chance of battling against T-Pain and Jack Box, remember to catch the livestream on June 26, 2025.

