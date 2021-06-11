Lazarbeam faces the wrath of UFOs in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 aliens invading the island. Along with the aliens, countless UFOs have also arrived, which are the new mode of transportation for the players. However, this is the first time vehicles are doing a lot more than just transportation.

UFOs can fire energy bolts that deal high damage and can be used to lift objects and even players who are engaged in a fight. They can be dropped somewhere else where there is no cover.

Days into the new season, the players understood how overpowered these UFOs are. While they do not have a ton of health and a direct hit from a single magazine of an assault rifle will bring the UFOs down, it can still deal a lot of damage to the players if it locks on.

Regular Fortnite streamers like SypherPK, DrLupo, Fresh and Lazarbeam were seen on stream, either abusing the UFO or getting destroyed by it. Fresh and Lazarbeam were playing together on stream when a UFO sent one out a single energy charge that brought him down. Fresh tried his best to save his partner but ultimately they both succumbed to the UFO's powers.

The energy bolts from the UFO are too strong for any build to contain them. This is what makes them overpowered, and in the right hands, even with little health, they are massively damaging. SypherPK brought down a whole team easily by just barraging their builds with his UFO. This proves that aim is not the main criteria when attacking with the UFO as it provides explosive damage on impact, similar to an RPG.

Fortnite nerfs UFOs days after launch

Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey tweeted out that Epic had nerfed UFOs one day after launch.

The UFO Energy Cannons volume has been lowered by 25% — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 9, 2021

The Energy Cannons will fire at a slower rate now, giving players under attack a chance to build up their defenses and revive some health, before getting ready to attack the ship.

The Rail Gun might also be the next item on the nerf list, as players have realized the heavy damage it is capable of with a single shot.

