Leaked Fortnite clip shows how earthquakes will look in Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 completely changed the game. Several new game mechanics have been introduced and a revolutionary new controller feature in update v19.30. Chapter 3 will likely be considered a crucial moment in Fortnite's history.

While sliding and the new gyro aiming feature get a lot of attention, Epic Games introduced weather this season, too. Tornadoes and thunderstorms have been a successful and fun addition to the game. A new leak suggests a third weather event might be on the way.

Fortnite leak suggests earthquakes will join tornadoes and thunderstorms

Natural disasters have altered the map before (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite map is familiar with natural disasters. Even beyond a tornado destroying a building on each map, there have been a few cataclysmic events in the game's history, such as the volcano erupting and the meteor destroying Tilted Towers.

Unlike tornadoes and thunderstorms, these events can cause permanent changes to the map. It appears, based on a recent leak, that earthquakes might do the same.

The new clip showcases what Fortnite earthquakes will do to the map. They may occur all over the map at random locations. Additionally, according to HYPEX, the IO driller will be felt, and all builds in the surrounding area will be damaged or destroyed.

There will be loud, disastrous sound effects occurring during these quakes. Players will be able to tell when one is happening. It's unclear if any damage will be dealt. However, it would be safest to be on the ground during the event.

Another leak, this time from FortTory, suggests three landmarks will be hit with earthquakes. The coffee shop outside Tilted Towers, the red house found near the middle of the map, and the Seven Outpost near Loot Lake and Tilted Towers will be destroyed.

FortTory - Fortnite leaks & news @FortTory



Artemis_9x12_Milkshake_01

- CoffeeShop near Tilted



Artemis_8x8_Milkshake_02

- Red House



Artemis_9x15_Milkshake_03

- The Seven Outpost



Now with the CORRECT locations After some re-digging I found the THREE encrypted locations related to the craters.Artemis_9x12_Milkshake_01- CoffeeShop near TiltedArtemis_8x8_Milkshake_02- Red HouseArtemis_9x15_Milkshake_03- The Seven OutpostNow with the CORRECT locations After some re-digging I found the THREE encrypted locations related to the craters. Artemis_9x12_Milkshake_01- CoffeeShop near TiltedArtemis_8x8_Milkshake_02- Red HouseArtemis_9x15_Milkshake_03- The Seven OutpostNow with the CORRECT locations 😅 https://t.co/AvOhC2fR72

In their place will be craters and damaged buildings. It will be the wreckage of the earthquakes. Given that the IO is involved, it's not surprising that a Seven Outpost will get hit.

There's no indication yet of when these will arrive, but since they are integral to the Chapter 3 Season 1 storyline, it can be assumed that they'll come pretty soon.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar