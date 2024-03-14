LEGO Fortnite leaks suggest Polar Bear and "Osiris" Cave type coming soon

According to the latest LEGO Fortnite leaks, Polar Bears and "Osiris" Cave types are coming soon. The information was brought to light by veteran leaker/data miner iFireMonkey. It appears both will be added to LEGO Fortnite in the next major update. Furthermore, given that this is not the first time polar bears have been hinted at to be added to the game, the rumor is believable.

While information coming from LEGO Fortnite leaks is limited at the moment, polar bears will likely be hostile in nature. Given their size and stature, they could be rather difficult to take down early on in the game. As for the "Osiris" Cave type, it is unclear what this means.

Given the naming scheme, it could mean a desert cave, or it may be related to the snow biome since polar bears will be coming. That being said, here is more information on what players can expect to see in LEGO Fortnite.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

LEGO Fortnite leaks predict more wildlife and caves to be added soon

Expand Tweet

iFireMonkey claims polar bears are coming soon to LEGO Fortnite. While Epic Games has yet to mention anything in an official capacity, there is some speculation as to what players can expect to see. Since polar bears will be part of the wildlife found in-game, players should be able to hunt them.

Similar to other dangerous wildlife in LEGO Fortnite, upon being defeated, they will drop loot as well. As this is a new addition to the game, the loot could be brand new. Perhaps Bear Teeth and Claw could be added as new resources, which would also mean that new Crafting Recipes will be introduced.

Though there are no LEGO Fortnite leaks to support these claims, taking into account that the mode is open-world survival, this is the most logical outcome. Nevertheless, Epic Games' plans remain to be seen.

Coming back to the "Osiris" Cave type, it is still a mystery at this time. More LEGO Fortnite leaks will be needed before any conclusions can be drawn.

When could Polar Bear and "Osiris" Cave type be added to LEGO Fortnite?

Expand Tweet

Although there is some information about the content and what it could entail based on speculation, there is no release date at the moment. The only thing mentioned by iFireMonkey is that they will be added to LEGO Fortnite during the next major update. With it arriving sometime next week, players will not have to wait long to try out the new content.

Aside from Polar Bears and a new Cave type, Midas is set to make a comeback. If this comes to pass, the update could potentially contain content for the battle royale mode as well. Midas will once more take his place among the living on the island and perhaps even try to take over the island for himself. Interesting times lay ahead in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!