LEGO Fortnite leaks hint at new items, weapons, tools, resources, NPCs, and more

LEGO Fortnite leaks have been appearing online for a while, and by the looks of it, Epic Games has a lot planned. However, there is no release date for most of the content that is being data-mined. Nevertheless, it gives players a good idea of what can be expected to be added over the next few months. Given that the mode is an open-world experience, the potential content in development covers every aspect of it.

The only thing that can be confirmed to be added next are Hunting Daggers. They will have four rarities - Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Epic. As is the norm, the higher the rarity, the more advanced the resources required to craft it. That said, here is more on the recent LEGO Fortnite leaks and what content players can expect to see in future updates.

Disclaimer: The information provided below is derived from leaks. Readers are strictly advised to take them with a grain of salt.

LEGO Fortnite leaks hint at a mountain of content that is currently in development

Among the LEGO Fortnite leaks that have surfaced thus far, the majority of them point towards new items/weapons/tools. Here is the list:

Legendary Tools - (Rift Sword, Titanium Pickaxe, Iron Axe, Titanium Shovel, Darkwood Crossbow, Titanium Shield).

Hammers - (Stone, Marble, Obsidian, Malachite, Rift).

Miscellaneous - Stud Gun, Grab-itron, Gong, Catapults, Cannons, Impulse Grenades, and Basic Bow (possibly scrapped).

Since some of these items/weapons/tools are created using resources that are not yet in-game, they will be added in as well. Based on the LEGO Fortnite leaks, a dozen new resources are being developed:

Resource items - (Glass, Goodie Bag, Diamond, Cut Diamond, Coal, Quartz Gem, Shadowshard Gem, Sunbeam Gem, Rift Shell, Rift Crystal, Rift Shard, Bone Meal, Emerald, Aluminum, Titanium, Titanium Ingot, Cactus Pear Seed, Carrot Seed, Moonberry Seed, Bug Horn, Rubber, Insect Scale, Sandstone, Sticks, Atomic Unit).

Wood types (Oak, Acacia, Pine, Darkwood, Hardwood).

Something similar is being done for consumables (food) as well:

More Food items - (Apples, Apple Juice, Banana, Blueberry, Blueberry Juice, Carrot, Carrot Juice, Cactus Pear, Cherry, Cheese Burger, Cookies, Coconut, Dark Apple Juice, Lemon, Lime, Moonberry, Moonberry Pie, Nightbloom Petal, Pumpkin Pear Pie, Raspberry Juice, Sand Egg, Sugarcane, Turkey, Vegetable Stew, Watermelon).

By the looks of it, players will be spoilt for choice when it comes to cooking and farming in LEGO Fortnite. Given that most players that have maxed out their Village have functional farms, this will add to the variety of crops that can be grown. That's not all that's in development, according to LEGO Fortnite leaks.

LEGO Fortnite leaks hint at new enemy creatures and NPCs

NPCs have been part of LEGO Fortnite since launch day. A few are friendly, while others in the wild usually attack on sight. By the looks of things, there are more being worked on by Epic Games. Here's a list:

New enemy NPCs - (Scarecrows, Ninjago, Eagle Knights, Skeleton Knights, Rift Miners, etc).

Vending Villager NPCs (Original LEGO Characters - Racoon, Fox, Wolf) and Quest Villager NPCs (Witch, Duke).

In addition to new NPCs, enemy creatures are also under development:

New enemy creatures - (Black Bear, Brown Bear, Polar Bear, Skeleton Bear, Bat, Burrower, Sand Burrower, Stormsick Crab, Deer, Eagle, Elk, Frog, Grass Snake, Horn Beetle, Horn Beetle Miniboss, Marble Charger, Snow Charger, Gold Loot Llama, Silver Loot Llama, Mauler, Pig, Dark Wolf, Stormsick Scorpion, Stormsick Wolf, Stormsick Spider, Seagull, Swooper, Rift Brute, Rift Blaster, Forest Beamer, Ice Beamer, Slammer).

They will populate the different biomes found in LEGO Fortnite and, very likely, the caves as well. Each will also drop a certain kind of resource, which will build up the crafting system that is present in-game.

Aside from these, there are many miscellaneous things in development as well. They consist of a mix-and-match of things such as gameplay elements, items, and other world objects.

Wrist Trinkets (Gives effects like Charms)

Steering Wheel

Enchanted Guitar

Ghost Chests & Keys (seems like you can only use them at night)

Riding (Animals/Objects)

Ziplines

Gravestones

Working seats

Compass (Resource, Haunted)

Soil Pot and Sand Pot

Utility Stations (Crafting Bench Tier 5, Rift Processor, Smelter, Food Cart, Anvil, Building Table, Chum Processor)

More Charms (Wavebreak Charm - faster swimming)

Phone

More world Encounters (Golden Brick, Nightmare Shark v2, etc)

Creative User Generated games & maps

More Outfit improvements and conversions

If these LEGO Fortnite leaks were not already impressive enough, there is talk of themed buildings/structures being added to LEGO Fortnite as well. These include some iconic Landmarks and Named Locations that have been featured in the Battle Royale mode over the course of different seasons. Here is the list:

Building themes (Tilted Towers, Lion Knights, Farm, Motel, Western, Temples, Durrr Burger, Tacos, Haunted, Fox Clan, Sci-Fi, Dusty Divot, Shoreline, Factory, Medieval & more).

Last but not least, according to the recent LEGO Fortnite leaks, LEGO Replays will be added to the game as well. This will allow players to watch their sessions similar to how they can re-watch matches in Battle Royale mode.

When will these LEGO Fortnite leaks come to fruition?

Although these LEGO Fortnite leaks have been data-mined from the files, there is no timeline in place. Given that development takes time, it could be weeks, months, and maybe even a year before all of this is added to the game.

Although Epic Games has hinted that Fortnite update v28.30 will contain many things for the LEGO mode, it's unclear if any of the aforementioned will be part of it. In fact, the collaboration between LEGO Fortnite and Ninjago is yet to go live as well.

This was one of the first LEGO Fortnite leaks to appear online. Given these circumstances, the most logical timeline would be towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 or sometime during Chapter 6.

