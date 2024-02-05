LEGO Fortnite leaks hint at numerous upcoming buildings

According to the latest LEGO Fortnite leaks, Epic Games is working on numerous buildings for the game mode. The information was brought to light via a leak from a survey that was sent out to specific users. One of them, who goes by the name of PoketOfficial on X, obtained a few images of these upcoming buildings. Suffice it to say, it's a mix-and-match of everything.

Given that the LEGO Fortnite game mode is still a work in development, there's no timeline in place for these buildings to be added. They are still very likely just concept art at the moment, which means work on them is yet to start.

As such, it could be a while before these additions are made officially. However, there is something else of interest to be found in these LEGO Fortnite leaks.

LEGO Fortnite leaks hint at various realities

While the concept art of these upcoming buildings is amazing, they're not new per se. These structures, or at least their iterations, have been seen over the course of the game's timeline.

A good example of this was in Chapter 3 Season 3, when the Reality Tree caused several Named Locations and Landmarks to glitch into different realities. They could change (glitch) into different iterations every match. It was not only a change of scene but also made the map seem less mundane.

Coming back to these LEGO Fortnite leaks, it seems that Epic Games is taking notes from Chapter 3 Season 3. The developers may be preparing to do something similar in LEGO Fortnite. As per lore theorists, they have spotted different and distinct realities:

Mega Reality

Wild West Reality

Hunted Spooky Reality

They have also spotted iconic Landmarks and Named Locations from seasons gone by and POIs built around in-game characters. That said, it is still unclear what Epic Games plans on doing with these. They could be added as pre-fabs for players to build or simply be part of the map and appear organically. However, it could also mean something else entirely, i.e., DLCs.

Realities showcased in LEGO Fortnite leaks could be part of upcoming DLCs

Since these buildings and structures don't fit into anything that's currently present in LEGO Fortnite, there is a chance that they might be part of DLCs. This is taking into account that Epic Games officially mentioned the words "mods" and "DLC" in an online survey not too long ago.

As such, these DLCs would be the perfect way to introduce not just different buildings/structures but entire new realities to LEGO Fortnite. They could revamp the map and make it look different.

However, these are all just theories for the time being, and without much information at hand, speculation is all that is at play. Hopefully, more information will come to light during the Fortnite downtime for update v28.20.

