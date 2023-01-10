Ninja responds to people calling Fortnite a kids game

Fortnite Battle Royale is in its sixth year, and it's still one of the biggest video games. With an active daily player base in the millions, it's hard for other games to compete with Epic Games' battle royale title.

However, ever since Fortnite became popular, it's received a lot of hate. Many people also believe that this is a game only kids play and that adults should refrain from it.

Twitch streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins recently responded to everyone calling the battle royale title unfit for a mature crowd. He correctly pointed out that many adults play it and always have.

Ninja stated that grown men play Fortnite too

Epic Games' battle royale title has millions of active players daily (Image via Epic Games)

Ninja has been a streamer for a long time, but it's no secret that this title gave him the incredible popularity he has today. Thanks to the game, Ninja has become successful worldwide and made millions every month.

His fame resulted in collaborations with some of the biggest celebrities, including Drake. While Ninja has expressed his share of frustration with Fortnite many times, he also defended it against haters.

During one of Ninja's recent streams, he talked about the game and everyone who calls it a kids game. Here's what the gamer said:

"This isn't a kids game...There's grown men playing this game, lots of them...You know what's a kids game? Hello Kitty Island."

The streamer also compared the game Minecraft, saying it was also considered a kids game, yet many older people play it. He also brought up the state of the game from three years ago.

"This wasn't a kids game three years ago. This wasn't a kids game when Dr Disrespect was playing it and Tim was playing it and NICKMERCS was playing it and CDNtheThird was playing it," Ninja said. "This was Fortnite, one of the greatest f***ing games ever invented."

While Ninja is not as active as before, he still streams and gets a lot of viewers. His peak was insane but is still revered and relevant in the gaming world.

Chapter 4 will get a major update very soon

Chapter 4 is excellent so far and will get another major update soon (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is a great experience, and many players enjoy it. Unfortunately, the season has also had a lot of bugs, but that's something Epic Games took care of with a January 10 hotfix.

This will be the second major update in the new chapter and will be released on Tuesday, January 17. Expect a lot of new content, including cosmetics and possibly one of the leaked weapons.

