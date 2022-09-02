"I'm gonna lose my mind": Fortnite might have made Ninja quit streaming temporarily

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is one of the most popular Fortnite Battle Royale streamers of all time. He is one of the few players who has played the game since its early days and is still actively streaming it. Unfortunately, the popular streamer has a love-hate relationship with Epic Games' popular battle royale title. Although he generally enjoys the game and loves dominating his opponents, Ninja also gets easily annoyed and is unable to control his rage.

In his latest stream, the OG Fortnite player was so annoyed by other players that he decided to not only quit the game, but to also quit streaming. Furthermore, he wasn't eliminated by stream snipers this time.

"I'm sick of these f***king players, spamming Rift-To-Gos every single... I've had enough man. No, I'm not even f***king kidding, dude. I've had enough, I can't even, I'm not even... I'm leaving. I'm done... I've gotta take a break from streaming."

Shortly after the incident, Ninja quit the match and left his teammate, SypherPK, behind. While it was obvious that the streamer was annoyed, many viewers felt that he overreacted to the situation.

Ninja quits his Fortnite stream because of other players

SypherPK is another popular Fortnite streamer who has played the game religiously since its early days. Unlike many other streamers, he generally maintains his composure and doesn't let other players ruin the entertaining element of the game for him.

In a recent livestream, Ninja and SypherPK teamed up for a duos match and, despite having a great performance, things rapidly went south when an enemy player used a Rift-To-Go to escape from Ninja.

As seen in the video above, Ninja used a Nimbus Cloud to chase an enemy player. Right before the streamer landed, his opponent used a Shockwave Grenade to launch themselves further away.

Tyler quickly switched to his Suppressed Assault Rifle and managed to hit the airborne enemy, who then used a Rift-To-Go to escape the streamer and avoid getting eliminated.

"I'm gonna lose my f****ng mind, bro. I'm sorry, dude. I know we were supposed to play, but I can't."

After a quick apology to SypherPK, the American internet personality promptly ended his livestream, leaving viewers puzzled. No one knows what is going on with him, but his fans are hoping that he will return soon.

Is Ninja planning another big career move?

Shortly after the Fortnite streamer ended his stream, he posted a tweet on his official Twitter account. From the looks of it, Ninja is in dire need of a break and is unsure as to when he will return.

Furthermore, the last portion of the tweet is especially interesting, since it indicates that the streamer may possibly join another streaming platform.

Moreover, this latest tweet is not the only hint at yet another big career move by Ninja. Interestingly, the popular Fortnite streamer is no longer partnered with Twitch, the world's biggest streaming platform, and may be looking for another platform to sign a contract with.

Tyler has tested out Facebook Live before and even received a massive contract from Mixer before it was shut down. Currently, no one but Ninja knows his next move, but it won't be a surprise if he posts a major announcement soon.

