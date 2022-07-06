10 Fortnite streamers who got banned (& were later unbanned)

Many Fortnite streamers have achieved popularity and fame due to their incredible skills in the game. While some have won numerous competitions, others have become popular thanks to the entertainment they provide to viewers.

Fortnite will soon enter its sixth year, yet it is still going strong in streaming platforms. Thanks to its wide variety of game modes and constant changes, the game is always fun to play.

Unfortunately, a lot of Fortnite streamers were banned at some point. While some were banned for cheating, others were banned on accident and were later unbanned.

Fortnite streamers who were struck with a banhammer

10) Summit1g

Summit1g was banned for exploiting in Fortnite Battle Royale during Chapter 3 Season 2. The player has played the video game on and off since its release, but this has not helped him avoid a ban.

The Fortnite streamer originally received a 24-hour ban, but it was revealed that he was banned on accident.

Less than half an hour after the announcement, Summit1g was signed out of his Fortnite account. When he attempted to sign back in, he discovered that the ban was gone.

9) LazarBeam

LazarBeam is one of the most popular content creators in Fortnite Battle Royale. While he is not the most skilled player, he makes up for the lack of skills with unique content.

The Australian YouTuber was banned in Chapter 1 for simply using in-game toys.

It turns out that the Fortnite streamer was using a modded router, which triggered his ban. Epic Games does not allow Fortnite players to use a VPN, and the anti-cheat system recognized LazarBeam's router as one, leading to his ban.

Fortunately, his ban was lifted shortly after.

8) Ninja

Ninja is one of the popular Fortnite streamers who got banned (Image via Epic Games)

Back in Chapter 3, Ninja was the face of Fortnite and every player knew who he was.

As amazing as he is, not even Ninja could avoid a ban. His situation was almost similar to LazarBeam, as they were both banned in Chapter 1 for their network connection.

Fortunately, Epic Games quickly fixed the issue, and Ninja was back in the game.

7) Tfue

Tfue is another popular Fortnite streamer that was banned (Image via Epic Games)

There is a reason why Tfue uses default skins, and this story is very interesting. Back in Chapter 1, the Fortnite streamer decided to buy an account with a lot of rare skins. However, he was banned by Epic Games under the pretext that he traded accounts.

While his account has never been unbanned, Tfue was. He was fortunate enough that Epic allowed him to play the game, since his offense was very serious.

Trading Fortnite accounts is not allowed, whether you buy them or sell them. It does not matter if you are a popular Fortnite streamer or a regular player, you will get banned for doing this.

6) Muselk

Back in the early days of Chapter 2, there was a glitch players could use to get maximum metal by breaking gas station pumps. Australian Fortnite streamer Muselk used this glitch with his followers, and they all got banned.

While the glitch itself was not that harmful, it was teaming up with other players that got Muselk banned from the video game. He and his followers had no bad intentions, however, and the ban was lifted shortly after.

5) Zaccubus

Some Fortnite players were banned in the first few months. (Image via Epic Games)

Zaccubus was one of the first popular competitive players in Fortnite Battle Royale. His skills were incredible, but he unfortunately got banned during the 2017 Dreamhack event.

This Fortnite player was among the first players to ever get banned, since the game was only a few months old at the time.

During a competitive game, Zaccubus wanted to shoot at another player, but he quickly recognized it was his friend and decided to leave him alone. This was recognized as teaming by Epic, which is why the player was banned.

Fortunately, his ban did not last for long and he had a chance to compete at many other tournaments.

4) Nate Hill

Nate HIll was banned during a competition. (Image via Nate Hill / YouTube screenshot)

Nate Hill is another popular competitive player in Fortnite. He used to be one of the top players in its early days, but he was banned during the Fall Skirmish tournament back in 2018.

Hill was receiving information from another player while he was in a competitive match. The other player gave him valuable intel on other players, such as their location, health, and loadout.

Fortunately, Hill returned to the game a few weeks later and kept dominating.

3) Funkbomb

Remember the player who was giving Nate Hill information on his enemies? The player was Funkbomb.

Funkbomb died earlier in the game and decided to watch other live streams to help his teammate. At one point, he even commented that doing so felt like cheating, but continued with the antics.

The player was also banned for a couple of weeks, but he joined another competitive tournament shortly after his ban was lifted.

2) AlexRamiGaming

AlexRamiGaming is another OG player in Fortnite Battle Royale. He used to climb leaderboards very quickly and was on top for the most wins.

Unfortunately, as skilled as this Fortnite streamer was, he was a very bad teammate. In the early days of the game, friendly fire was enabled, which meant teammates were able to damage and eliminate each other. AlexRamiGaming did this on purpose, which got him banned.

He recently returned to the game and is back to climbing the leaderboards.

1) Typical Gamer

Typical Gamer has recently become one of the most popular Fortnite streamers. Unfortunately, he has been plagued with with stream snipers, like many other popular streamers. In one of his games, he simply drove a truck and was followed by a stream sniper.

Epic classified this as teaming, which is why the streamer was banned for a short period of time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far