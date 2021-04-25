Raftaar Click Pow Get Down Emote in Fortnite Season 6: How to get, price, and more

Fortnite always brings some pretty interesting emotes and music.

Emotes are a way to celebrate wins or simply just troll other players. There’s always someone using them, especially when it's unique like the Bhangra Boogie. Typically, online players will find that the Bhangra Boogie is usually paired with the Raftaar Click Pow Get Down lobby track.

While the song is not played while the emote is working, both essentially go hand-in-hand. Players should be able to obtain either one in the Fortnite item shop so no one misses out.

Raftaar and Bhangra Boogie in Fortnite

The Raftaar Click Pow Get Down lobby track is a rare music track that was awarded to players who would have received it for participating and landing a high spot in the Bhangra Boogie Cup. So it was either given for free around 6 December 2020, or players were able to purchase it for 500 V-Bucks in the Fortnite item shop on 30 December. The music track is currently still available in the item shop for 200 V-Bucks, so if players miss out they should jump on it immediately.

The Bhangra Boogie Emote, Click Pow Get Down Lobby Track Featuring Raftaar and Nana Dance Spray will be available in the Item Shop at a later date. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 2, 2020

However, the Bhangra Boogie emote was also released publicly on 30 December for 500 V-Bucks. It was also given for free to those who had a Oneplus 3 edition phone or later newer models. Owners would have to wait for an email to arrive and later fill out some information on their phone to then receive the emote for Fortnite. With this, there was another free reward depending on a player's place during the Bhangra Boogie Cup.

The #Fortnite Bhangra Boogie Emote, Click Pow Get Down Lobby Track Featuring Raftaar and Nana Dance Spray will be available in the Item Shop at some point.



Play the Bhangra Boogie Cup on December 6 for a chance to earn these items for free. pic.twitter.com/E4bpoAFq7b — Fortnite | News & Leaks (@FNBRLeaksTV) December 2, 2020

Currently, this rare Bhangra Boogie emote is available in the time shop right now for 500 V-Bucks again. It would be wise to purchase this emote and the Raftaar Click Pow Get Down lobby music together to fully enjoy the experience.

