Rumor: LEGO Fortnite to allow monetization in the future

According to the latest LEGO Fortnite rumors, players could soon monetize content within the game. This information was brought to light by veteran leaker/data miner ShiinaBR. Although the LEGO mode is rather new, given that there is a roadmap in place, monetization is the next logical step. With Epic Games striving to create a self-sustaining Metaverse, this makes sense.

Furthermore, given that creators can earn in Creative mode, expanding this capability to other modes would be great for business. That said, this is the information that suggests that monetization could be coming to LEGO Fortnite:

"In order to publish a LEGO® island you are required to review the terms and conditions and understand the revenue rules."

Given the wording, it's clear that Epic Games could let users create their own LEGO worlds. This would not be too outlandish as it's been done in the Creative but on a smaller scale with a shared revenue pool. LEGO worlds would be much larger in nature, and their parameters would differ in certain ways. To accomplish this feat a new editor called Atom is also in development.

LEGO Fortnite leaks reveal new "Atom" editor in development

According to the latest Fortnite leaks from veteran leaker/data miner HYPEX, Epic Games is working on something massive. It will be part of the UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) mainframe but will be solely for LEGO.

Based on the information at hand, players will be able to build their own custom LEGO world from scratch. They would be able to build it using existing LEGO pieces/sets or import custom ones. Essentially, players will be able to build things in their own image. They will also be able to use Fortnite LEGO Outfits/Skins in these custom worlds.

Additionally, "Atom" will also introduce new LEGO Fortnite sets such as Action Figures, Duplo, Technic, Clikits, Scala, Toolo, Znap, Primo, Quatro, City Set, CCB, and more. This list is likely to expand over time. That said, by the looks of things, a lot is planned and/or is in development for LEGO Fortnite in 2024.

When could "Atom Fortnite Editor" come to LEGO Fortnite?

For the time being, there is no release date in sight. With LEGO Fortnite still being in development in every sense, it could take time to arrive. A likely release window could be Q4 of 2024, but that is based on speculation. Much like UEFN, Epic Games will take time to develop the Atom Fortnite Editor.

Nevertheless, given the information at hand, it will be a great addition to the Metaverse once it does come to fruition. Players will be able to build their own experiences and will likely monetize them as well. More information about this new feature will slowly be revealed over the coming months.

