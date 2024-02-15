Rumor: LEGO Fortnite sets could release in October, 2024

According to the latest rumor, there is a possibility that multiple LEGO Fortnite sets could be released towards the end of 2024. Based on the information at hand, several sets are being developed. They will only be available in LEGO stores as they are official merchandise. The information was brought to light by a user called ItsUnusuaI and shared widely by veteran leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey.

Given the term partnership that was announced by Epic Games and LEGO soon after the LEGO Fortnite mode went live, this was to be expected. However, the finer details about the upcoming LEGO Fortnite sets remain obscure. Nevertheless, there are a few nuggets of information at hand. This article discusses everything we know about the upcoming Fortnite LEGO sets.

LEGO Fortnite sets to feature Peely, Loot Llama, and more

As mentioned, while details about these upcoming sets are limited, two of them are mostly known. According to the information at hand, there will be a peely set called "Peely Bone" (??? bricks) and a llama set called "Loot Llama" 691 bricks. Judging by the naming scheme, the Peely Bone Set will likely feature the spooky version of Peely. It will be interesting to see how this will look in real life.

Given that it's a fan-favorite version of the character in-game, being able to build it from scratch will surely be memorable. As for the Loot Llama Set, there is already some visual representation available of what it could look like. It was leaked a short while before Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 went live. Suffice it to say, it looks very adorable. Hopefully, the final product will stay true to the leaked version.

Two other sets are also in development, but there is no information about them. One will contain 193 bricks, while the other will have approximately 954 bricks. This will be the largest of all the LEGO Fortnite sets that are supposed to be released this year.

When could these LEGO Fortnite sets be available for purchase?

While there is no official release date on hand, based on the leaks, it would seem that they will be available for purchase in October 2024. Given that Fortnitemares 2024 will also be starting the same month, having the Peely Bone Set made available then makes a lot of sense.

As such, the other LEGO Fortnite sets that are yet to be revealed may also be related to Fortnitemares 2024. However, for now, it's best to take this information with a pinch of salt and a healthy dose of optimism. That said, Epic Games and/or LEGO should make an official announcement sometime in the next few months.

Note: LEGO Fortnite sets are different from LEGO Fortnite building sets.

