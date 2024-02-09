Fortnite leaks suggest that Epic Games plans on selling LEGO Building Sets in Item Shop 

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Epic Games is planning on selling LEGO Building Sets in the Item Shop. As strange as this may seem, this lines up with the recent leaks that suggested Epic Games was looking to introduce mods and DLCs for LEGO Fortnite. The information about the LEGO Building Sets was brought to light by veteran leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey.

As per the information he provided, test assets were added to the backend of the Item Shop during the last major update (v28.20). This was likely done to check out the placement of the item in question and where best to slot it in the ever-expanding Fortnite Item Shop. That said, here is how LEGO Building Sets could work in Fortnite.

Fortnite leaks suggest LEGO Building Sets to arrive soon

Considering that Epic Games conducted a survey indicating the imminent arrival of mods and DLCs, it's safe to say that LEGO Building Sets are inevitable. They will be added to the game eventually, and players will have to spend V-Bucks to buy them.

Once these are added to their account, players can construct buildings in-game. It may also be possible for all players in their session to gain access to the LEGO Building Sets. This takes into account that they would function as DLCs. If the host has them, everyone in the session will also, but only for that session.

This is similar to how DLCs function in Stellaris and would allow players to try out different LEGO Building Sets without purchasing them. On this note, there are a few Fortnite leaks pertaining to upcoming buildings/structures, but leakers/dataminers presumed they were going to be featured as different realities in LEGO Fortnite.

However, given the new information, these will likely be DLCs, and instead of one building/structure, players will get access to full-fledged LEGO Building Sets. They will likely contain numerous designs that players can then build in-game. As for the resources needed for these buildings, it remains largely unknown.

When could LEGO Building Sets be added to the Item Shop?

Per the Fortnite leaks provided by iFireMonkey, if Epic Games is testing out adding these LEGO Building Sets to the Item Shop, they could be added in sooner than expected. Perhaps by the end of Chapter 5 Season 1, a few LEGO Building Sets could be added.

These would be used as testers to see community reaction and improve upon things players might find an issue with. That said, by the looks of things, Fortnite leaks related to LEGO are just getting started. There is a lot that Epic Games has planned, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

