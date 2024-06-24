Fortnite Dragon Ball skins to get LEGO versions

Fortnite Dragon Ball skins will reportedly get LEGO versions. The information was brought to light by X user @Flo_Society711, and shared by veteran leaker/data-miner ShiinaBR. LEGO Fortnite has become a huge deal since debuting in December 2023. Hence, it would make sense to have LEGO Outfits for all collaborative characters as well. This is what ShiinaBR had to say:

"The Dragon Ball skins are getting LEGO variants in the future. The release date for this is unknown, but the game files already contain a very unfinished version of Goku's hair as a LEGO version."

As mentioned, there is no release date in sight. With Goku's hair not even done completely or probably in the early development stage, things will take some time. In all probability, the Fortnite Dragon Ball skins for LEGO mode will not arrive within the span of Chapter 5 Season 3. That said, this is still a rather interesting development and hopefully, will be the gateway that leads to good news.

Trending

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on data-mined information and could change in the future.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite Dragon Ball skins for LEGO mode could just be the beginning

Fans have been asking for Fortnite Dragon Ball skins and characters to get integrated into LEGO mode, and it would seem their wish has finally been granted. This is also good news as other collaborative skins could be integrated as well.

Characters like Geralt Of Rivia and Doom Slayer, do not have LEGO Outfits due to certain complex rights in terms of usage in other IPs. That could change in the near future. Epic Games could broker new deals to get more characters with their very own LEGO Outfits.

Expand Tweet

Those wondering why some characters do not have LEGO Outfits, it is because collaborations have been in play since Chapter 1. LEGO Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 5. As such, deals that were brokered years ago had no mention or provision for LEGO. They will have been modified to get permission for distributing within LEGO in Epic Games' ecosystem.

That said, here are the Fortnite Dragon Ball skins that will get LEGO Outfits in the near future. When listed, they can be purchased from the Fortnite Item Shop. There are nine characters as of this writing. They are:

Son Goku

Vegeta

Son Gohan

Piccolo

Beerus

Goku Black

Frieza

Cell

Bulma

All said and done, being able to use your favorite Fortnite Dragon Ball skins while exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds will be a dream come true for many. By the time the LEGO Outfits for them arrive, more characters from the franchise might be added to the game as well.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback