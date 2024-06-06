The latest season of LEGO Fortnite is out with Star Wars and players are jumping in with their best LEGO Fortnite Skins this exciting season. LEGO Fortnite has become a huge hit among players, with millions of gamers rushing swiftly into the block-shaped world. LEGO Fortnite has included tons of new updates that make the gameplay even more immersive.

The introduction of LEGO Fortnite has given players LEGO variants of many major skins and here are the 5 best LEGO Fortnite skins players can use in-game:

Here are the 5 best LEGO Fortnite Skins you can use in-game

1) The Brat

The cool sausage dude is one of the best LEGO Fortnite Skins (Image via Epic Game)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Brat is a rare outfit introduced in Chapter 2, Season 1 as part of the Missing Link set. This sausage-shaped character is a fan-favorite and will be your coolest buddy out there in Fortnite.

Trending

Players can purchase The Brat from the Item Shop for 1200 V-Bucks and dive into the world of LEGO Fortnite wearing the brightest pair of shades ever.

2) Toon Meowscles

Take your glass of milk and head out with the feline hero (Image via Epic Game)

Toon Meowscles is one of the most popular skins in Fortnite Battle Royale and it is no surprise that the LEGO edition is receiving the same love, if not more. Toon Meowscles is part of the Inkville gang set introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6.

Players can purchase the rare outfit of Toon Meowscles from the Item Shop for 1400 V-Bucks and gallivant around the block-shaped world of LEGO Fortnite as the coolest cat ever.

3) AWR Trooper

Harness the power of the dark side with one of the best LEGO Fortnite Skins (Image via Epic Game)

The Empire's favourite trooper is here to grace the colourful world of LEGO Fortnite, as a bonus during the ongoing Star Wars season in LEGO Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. This Epic outfit is a huge fan favorite.

AWR Trooper is part of the Original Trilogy set unveiled in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2, and is one of the best LEGO Fortnite Skins. Players can purchase the AWR Trooper from the Item shop for 1500 V-Bucks and explore the vast map of LEGO armed with the power of the dark side.

4) Raptor

Raptor is among the best LEGO Fortnite Skins (Image via Epic Game)

Raptor is one of the most popular skins included in Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 1. This Legendary outfit is a perfect companion in the vast LEGO Fortnite world and is also one of the many NPC villagers on the map.

Players can purchase this skin from the Item Shop for 2000 V-Bucks and use him as their preferred character to navigate the treacherous world of LEGO Fortnite of powerful mobs and bosses.

5) Marshmello

Take this musical genius on your travels in the mysteries of LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Game)

Marshmello, the award-winning DJ and musician is one of Fortnite's most popular celebrity collaborations introduced in Chapter 1, Season 7. This Epic outfit is a favorite for many players who love the unique features of this skin.

Marshmello was introduced as part of the Marshmello set and players can purchase this music protege's skin for 1500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop when it is unvaulted again.

These are the 5 best LEGO Fortnite Skins that players can use to dive into the amazing world filled with exciting new adventures, vast maps, and formidable bosses. LEGO Fortnite has quickly grown to be one of the most-played game modes in Fortnite and with several new collaborations in the works, players will soon be spoilt for choices.

Here's some more news from the world of Fortnite:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback