"Shut the f**k up": Fortnite pro rages at kid after being asked for a photograph

Fortnite professional players aren't always the best role models. Many are extremely skilled at playing the video game, but their social skills are far from good. Despite millions of fans worldwide, many professional gamers don't care about their fanbase, which was on display recently when one pro player raged at a young fan simply because they asked for a photo.

The video of the Fortnite pro player misbehaving in front of a young fan has gone viral, getting hundreds of thousands of views on Twitter alone. It turns out that the player is Rise, who is well-known in the competitive community.

Rise mostly streams on Twitch for nearly 40,000 followers. However, he also posts videos on his YouTube channel from time to time.

Fortnite pro player wasn't too happy that a kid asked him for a photo

It appears that the video was made during DreamHack Dallas 2023 (Image via Epic Games)

The controversial video of a Fortnite pro was first posted by FaZe Faxuty on Twitter. It appears that the interaction between Rise and his young fan happened during DreamHack Dallas 2023.

Rise was participating in a $250,000 Fortnite tournament when the young fan approached him and asked for a photo. However, the Fortnite pro had a very unusual reaction, cursing his fan out.

"Shut the f**k up," the Fortnite player replied to his fan.

FaZe Faxuty @faxuty fortnite pro rages at little kid because he asked for a picture mid tournament 🤦‍♂️ fortnite pro rages at little kid because he asked for a picture mid tournament 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/QWnd22tftD

While bothering someone during a tournament is generally unacceptable, it's important to note that the Fortnite player was not in a game.

As his screen shows, he was in a lobby and was not actively playing the game or practicing for it. Due to this, the young fan did not bother him, nor did he cause him to lose focus.

The Fortnite player participated in a tournament during the interaction (Image via Epic Games)

The video, which has gone viral on Twitter, cut off right after this response. Many players are disappointed with the behavior of the professional player, and they believe that he should have acted differently.

While some of Rise's fans defended him, many people are disappointed with him. That said, it's hard to tell exactly what happened after the video cut off. Hopefully, the young fan got a photo with one of his favorite players.

Poll : 0 votes