Stark Industries might be returning to Fortnite soon

Fortnite has just received its first major update for Chapter 5 Season 3, and while the v30.10 update is already filled with content to discover, the update also seemingly hints toward the future of Chapter 5. Epic Games has recently added Rift Beacons to the Chapter 5 map. It bears a striking resemblance to the Stark Rift Beacons from Chapter 2 Season 4, the game's famous Marvel season.

This could have huge implications for the future of the title. As hinted by its leaked 2024 roadmap, Chapter 5 Season 4 is rumored to be Marvel-themed. It primarily features Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four, potentially paving the way for Stark Industries to make a return.

Note that while the leaked roadmap has not been confirmed to be true by Epic Games, it has been incredibly accurate in its suggestions. This can be seen with Billie Eilish and Metallica being accurately predicted as artists featured in the Festival mode, as well as the Wasteland theme of Chapter 5 Season 3.

Trending

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 could see Stark Industries and the Marvel Universe return to the Battle Royale island

Expand Tweet

The presence of Rift Beacons on the Island, which was last seen before Tony Stark brought Stark Industries to the Island in the battle against Galactus, could be seen as Epic Games slowly building up the hype for Chapter 5 Season 4.

While the upcoming season has been hinted at being themed around Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, like Chapter 2 Season 4, could see a large roster of Marvel heroes coming to the game.

Among this roster could be Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. While Stark is canonically dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is important to remember that the Multiverse and Fortnite's Metaverse are quite infinite, meaning Epic Games could pluck another version of the beloved hero for the upcoming season.

It remains unknown how the return of Stark Industries could tie into the storyline for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4. However, since the season will supposedly feature Doctor Doom, who is quite possibly the biggest and most powerful villain in the Marvel universe, the Fantastic Four may enlist the help of Tony Stark in a bid to defeat him and come out on top.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!