The face of abomination in Fortnite: Infinity Blade and B.R.U.T.E

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has added a large number of donation boards across the map where players can vote for a weapon to be unvaulted for the entire community. These donation boards can be spotted on the map at almost every major location and every one of them has different items that players can choose from.

However, one Fortnite player has posted a screen grab of a donation board that pitted the B.R.U.T.E mech and the Infinity Blade together. This has led to a heated conversation within the community with players wondering what the game will turn into if either of these two makes it back into Fortnite Chapter 2. The post is currently trending on Reddit and has received close to 4000 upvotes.

Fortnite players imagine the worst as Mechs and Infinity Blade gear up to get back into the game

For the longest time, Fortnite dataminers and leakers have provided intel that suggests that Mechs are returning to the game. Recent donation boards also show that the Mechs are already on the charts to return to the game. Some donation boards only had single items on show but as time went on, players could see two items being pitted against one another for players to choose from. Voting takes place by donating gold to the choice of weapons that players want back in Fortnite.

A recent donation board discovery also shows that B.R.U.T.E Mechs and Infinity Blade might return to Fortnite soon. Players have to donate 5000 gold bars to support the global community to unvault the weapon of their choice.

The donation board has also struck up a conversation about how dangerous it will be if both weapons make their way into Fortnite later this season or in the next one.

Some have also entertained the idea of what the game mechanics would be like if the Mechs are allowed to pick up the Infinity Blade, which adds extra health to the wielder and adds further more after every elimination. This would simply make the Mechs indestructible in Fortnite. Fortnite players surely do not want this nightmare to exist even during the Halloween season of the game.

