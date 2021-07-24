The fastest way to complete the Fortnite Ferrari time trial challenge in Season 7

Fortnite has turned things up a notch with the Ferrari time trial challenge in Chapter 2 Season 7. This is one of the Epic Quests for Week 7 of this season, and will provide a significant boost to the Battle Pass, for those who are concerned with the XP grind.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has been going quite well so far, with the addition of a whole new roster of exciting items into the game, especially with the latest 17.20 update. If players want to make these skins and cosmetics a part of their Fortnite locker, they better start grinding for XP already.

Over the past few seasons, Fortnite Weekly, Epic and Legendary Quests have gotten quite simple. However, they can get quite tedious, especially with other players converging on the location to do the same.

Time is of the essence to complete the Fortnite Ferrari time trial challenge. Furthermore, if players can attempt the challenge without competition, it will be easier for them. Of course, there is also the problem of not finding a car in time for the Fortnite Ferrari challenge, since it specifically requires the Ferrari 296 GTB.

Fortnite Ferrari Time Trial Challenge: Week 7 Epic Quest for Chapter 2 Season 7

In order to complete the Fortnite Ferrari time trial in the fastest possible way, it is crucial to know the locations of the Ferrari 296 GTB beforehand. The car spawns randomly throughout the map, but they can of course be found more around time trial locations.

So the best way to get a head start over others would be to drop early on these locations from the Battle Bus. However, be ready for a fight. The three locations for the Fortnite Ferrari time trials are Lazy Lake, Weeping Woods and Holly Hatchery.

Players should target the location of Weeping Woods, at the road intersection next to the gas station. They will find less resistance here, as Holly Hatchery is usually crawling with other players, giving them a head start over others in the Fortnite Ferrari time trials.

