"The state of Fortnite is the best it’s ever been": Loserfruit reveals how the battle royale is about to have its next "really big peak"

In an interesting turn of events, Kathleen ‘Loserfruit’ Belsten has dismissed comments suggesting Fortnite is past its prime and is "even close to dying” in the near future." On the flip side, she stated how the 100-man battle royale is yet to peak again.

The Twitch sensation recently joined Lachlan’s PWR org and reiterated why Fortnite is heading towards yet another massive explosion in popularity after the introduction of Chapter 2 Season 8.

Here's what she said:

“I think we’re in a waiting time with Fortnite now where the game is about to have its next really big peak. When that happens, I think people will stop thinking they’re edgy by saying it’s dead. The state of Fortnite is the best it’s ever been.”

Loserfruit credits Epic Games for introducing interesting features that will help Fortnite regain its spot in the community

Epic Games released Season 8 a couple of weeks ago, which marked the return of the Cosmic Cube and corruption to the game's war-ravaged island battleground.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 update is just a page in a long line of story changes that have taken place over the better part of a year.

Epic Games has tweaked several aspects of the game, including the introduction of new enemies, NPCs, weapons, skins and other cosmetics.

Despite these monumental changes, comments suggesting Fortnite is dying have continued to circulate and have shown no signs of slowing down.

Loserfruit, however, was quick to quash these criticisms and stated how Fortnite is reinvigorating itself.

She added:

"They’ve put more ability to travel across the map fast, there are all-new funny items, and on a balance standpoint, it’s the best and most enjoyable it’s ever been."

Furthermore, she revealed how the addition of more ranked modes will make grinding Fortnite an interesting course of action.

Loserfruit is part of a group of elite streamers to have their own skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Loserfruit went on to state how she has added other titles to her collection. Incidentally, she reiterated her love for the battle royale on account of it being responsible for some of her most memorable moments as a streamer, including bagging her own skin in the game to "duoing" with Grefg.

She concluded:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“I’ve explored other horizons, away from Fortnite, but that’s mainly streaming more than YouTube videos. Rocket League, GTA, Fall Guys, Minecraft, I love those games, but Fortnite is always on my horizon, and I don’t see that changing.”

Fortnite has witnessed intense competition from Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends, among several others. However, Epic Games' association with elements that go beyond the realm of gaming has given the battle royale a larger-than-life perspective, which other titles in the segment lack.

Edited by Sabine Algur