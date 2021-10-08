The unprecedented rise of Fortnite hackers in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is facing a rather unique problem, something that Fortnite players did not have to worry about much previously. Hacking is now a growing problem in the game and multiple pros as well as players in the community are already speaking about it.

The worst part about this phenomenon is that hacking is mostly taking place in the Arena. Arena is the section where competitive modes are played and tournaments are hosted by Epic Games. Normal players try their luck against the pros in a genuine build-up fight that is beneficial for both parties.

NICKO on FB @Nicko1117 Fortnite Arena Right Now BTW. Just placed 7th before first storm even closed. Died to this hacker. Fortnite Arena Right Now BTW. Just placed 7th before first storm even closed. Died to this hacker. https://t.co/2j14m3iWQH

However, Fortnite hackers are taking over the Arena and making it difficult for players to compete in tournaments. As a result, many players are choosing to leave the Arena and pros are confirming that they will no longer be able to compete because they cannot showcase their skills correctly because of these cheaters.

Bugha leaves Arena, only to return after hacker gets banned in Fortnite Season 8

Even Bugha, the Fortnite Solo World Cup champion, was not spared from the hackers in Arena. Bugha usually streams his gameplay and he complained that hackers were stream sniping him and killing him by using unfair means. This impacted his gameplay and meant that he could no longer showcase his skills to his audience if he wanted to win.

Bugha later took down his post on Twitter about the matter and posted a screenshot of his report getting through with Epic Games, resulting in that particular hacker getting banned.

Every free-to-play multiplayer title usually faces the same problem and 2021 has seen a massive rise of hackers in every major battle royale title like Call of Duty Warzone and PUBG Mobile.

Advyth @Advyyth 2nd day of being stream sniped by a car hacker, plz handle this @FNCompetitive , literally as soon as I q into the 2nd game he's on my ass. How am i suppose to grow my stream after sitting up for hours on top of hours barely sleeping just for this to happen 😕 2nd day of being stream sniped by a car hacker, plz handle this @FNCompetitive , literally as soon as I q into the 2nd game he's on my ass. How am i suppose to grow my stream after sitting up for hours on top of hours barely sleeping just for this to happen 😕 https://t.co/b4RAdnITvW

Fortnite hackers enter the game with advanced hacks that are able to bypass anti-cheat security. From aim-bots to wall hacks or instant revivals, these cheaters will stop at nothing to claim a win.

Also Read

Clearly, Epic Games needs to address this issue further to ensure that all Arena games are smooth and free of cheaters. While hackers do ultimately get caught, they usually cause a lot of damage to legit players who are grinding the game diligently to get on top of the leaderboards in Season 8.

Edited by Atul S