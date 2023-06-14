"There’s no player that I’m scared to meet in-game": Trippernn talks about competition at Red Bull Contested and Fortnite's Ranked Mode

Professional Fortnite player Sebastian "Trippernn" Sommer Kjaer is 19 years old, hailing from Denmark, who rose to fame after taking seventh place in the FNCS: All-Star Showdown - Grand Finals: Europe. But his journey to the top has been nearly six years in the making. Sportskeeda got a chance to talk to him prior to the Red Bull Contested LAN tournament that was held on June 10, 2023.

Sebastian "Trippernn" Sommer Kjaer discusses his career, Red Bull Contested, and what the future holds for him in Fortnite

Q. First and foremost, thanks for taking the time to chat with us. Would you mind introducing yourself to people who might not know who you are and perhaps shed some light as to what got you into Fortnite in the first place?

Trippernn: Hi, my name is Trippernn. I’ve been playing Fortnite since I was 13 years old. That’s when I got my first contract.

Coming to what got into Fortnite, it was one of my friends. He told me we should play this game, and we all just started playing it day in and day out. We were all hooked, and it just spiraled from there.

Q. You've had an incredible career in the world of Fortnite so far. Would you mind sharing with us a few highlights and accolades earned thus far? Furthermore, where do you want to see yourself as an Esports athlete in the next few years?

Trippernn: My first big tournament was when I ranked seventh in the FNCS: All-Star Showdown - Grand Finals: Europe. I felt very good about that because it was my first placement.

After that, I actually called my mom. She was out with her friends. I told her I had won $50,000, and she was so proud of me. It was the best feeling in the world.

Q. Coming back to the topic at hand, how are you feeling about the upcoming UK's first major Fortnite LAN tournament? Surely playing in front of a live audience will be a different ball game altogether.

What’s your take on it? Do you feel that it will be a distraction or add to the overall hype of the event?

Trippernn: I feel like playing in front of an audience is going to be cool. I’ve done it a lot before, so I don’t feel any pressure from it. I just lock onto my game and focus on that.

Q. I understand that solo is a high-risk, high-reward format for any tournament, especially given that there will be eight opening rounds, with eliminations in the final four being worth double points. What’s your take on this unique setup? Do you feel that Duos would have been better suited?

Trippernn: I think Solos are great for watching. And I think that the format is a good viewing experience as well. You get rewarded for taking fights, and taking them during mid-game is going to be huge for placement later on

Q. Given the stiff competition from some of the best players in Europe, what’s going on in your mind right now? Walk us through the thought process that helps you concentrate on staying on top of things.

Trippernn: Something that helps me concentrate is just thinking that I’m one of the best players here and that I’ll do good.

Q. If possible, share with us the strategy you implement during early-game versus late-game. Given how the addition of certain movement mechanics and the Reality Augment system has spruced up gameplay, will it affect your desired strategy’s outcome?

Trippernn: My main strategy is just going to be to get some mobility and then just play safe all game long.

Q. As a professional player in Fortnite, given the competition at hand, what are your predictions about the tournament? Do you have anyone in mind who you would like to go head-to-head with during the course of a match? On that note, is there someone who would want to avoid it at all costs, and if yes, why?

Trippernn: There’s not really any player that I’m scared to meet in-game. There are a lot of people that are good, and I think I have to be a contender for the win. For example, Kami, Setty, and Veno are three of them. I feel like they will probably make the competition very hard and tough for me and other players.

Q. Moving on from the Red Bull Contested Fortnite LAN tournament, what’s your take on the newly added Ranked Mode? Do you feel it has enough gusto to propel Fortnite into the limelight and help professional players be taken more seriously?

Given that the LAN tournament in Copenhagen, Denmark - FNCS Global Championship 2023, is due later this year, do you feel that the Ranked Mode will help shine a brighter light on things?

Trippernn: I think that the new Ranked Mode is definitely heading in the right direction. I think if they made slight changes, it could be very good. Since it’s very new, it’s like a Beta, so they will work on it in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 and, hopefully, make it very good.

Q. As a professional player, what are your expectations from the Ranked Mode moving forward? Although it’s still in its infancy, what more can Epic Games do to improve the experience and integrate things more seamlessly?

Trippernn: To improve the experience in Ranked Mode in the future, they could definitely try to listen to professional players.

Form a group with professional players and just talk to them often and base the changes on their feedback and also based on what the community says on Twitter. Listen to what the players have to say.

Q. Moving on from the Ranked Mode and the competitive side of things, what are your general thoughts about Chapter 4 Season 2 thus far? Are you enjoying the storyline and newly added collaborative items or do you feel that the current season was a letdown?

Trippernn: If I have to rate Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, I’d give it a 7/10. The storyline, I feel, is very good. They made some nice changes. There are different biomes around the map with earthquakes and stuff. So yeah, it will be cool to see what they have planned for the next season.

Q. Speaking of seasons, what’s your wishlist for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3? With leakers/data-miners predicting a full-scale tropical/jungle biome, are you excited to play the role of Ace Ventura?

Fortnite @FortniteGame



This is Raptor riding. Grind vines. Survival of the elements.This is #FortniteWILDS !! 🤠 Raptor riding. Grind vines. Survival of the elements. This is #FortniteWILDS!! 🤠 https://t.co/6Uv9iZUfRs

Trippernn: Playing and exploring the new jungle biome will be very cool. I’m excited to see how things play out.

Q. On that note, thank you once again for taking out the time to talk to us, but before you leave, what would be the one piece of advice you’d like to share for up-and-coming players? What’s that one thing that you would want them to know and focus on above everything else?

Trippernn: Try to look at your mistakes and just look at them.

