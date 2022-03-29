Tilted Towers, Daily Bugle, and 3 other Fortnite POIs will soon turn into war grounds, show leaks

Things are heating up in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 as the tension gets more intense. The Cold War between the factions is turning wheels, and soon, gamers will see live action on the island, according to recent leaks.

Right from Chapter 3 Season 1, it was clear that the IO will try to take over the island and the Seven will have to resist their attacks. Chapter 3 Season 2 began on a similar note and it was clear where the season was headed.

Recent leaks indicate that some of the most popular POIs will soon turn into a battlefield. This article will address this issue and reveal all the information that has been uncovered.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 POIs under attacks

There's a new "SEVEN VS IO" Encounter thing in the work (might be similar to the Sideways Encounters)



_ You will fight IO Guards in 3 Stages to reclaim 5 Main POIs

_ When an encounter starts, it should play the IO Guards music from Ch2 S5



Ever since the start of the ongoing season, data miners have had a busy time revealing all the leaks regarding the ongoing war situation. A recent leak indicates that some of the POIs on the island will be changed to combat regions.

Apparently, Epic Games is working on a 'Seven vs IO' encounter. This is quite similar to encountering the Sideways during the alien-themed season in the game.

Strings:

_ "HELP THE SEVEN RECLAIM POI_Name"

_ "STAGE 1 OF 3"



POIs Where the encounters will happen:

_ Daily Bugle

_ Coney Crossroads

_ Tilted Towers

_ Rocky Reels

_ Condo Canyon



Also this will not be an LTM, it will happen in matches just like the Sideways Encounters

As per reports, Daily Bugle, Coney Crossroads, Tilted Towers, Rocky Reels, and Condo Canyon are the five locations that will be taken over by the IO. Players will need to rise to the occasion and help the Seven reclaim these POIs from the grasp of the organization.

Players will need to fight in three stages to defeat Dr. Slone's faction and bring back the POIs under the Seven's control.

The data miner also revealed that as soon as the encounter between loopers and the IO starts, the system will start playing the IO Guards music from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

Is it already in the game?

Several players have reported coming across some sort of instruction on their device display that asks them to help the Seven reclaim the POI. Hence, the community wants to know if the mission is already in the game.

As of now, the Seven vs IO Encounter is still in the works. Gamers won't be able to access it in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 at the moment. However, due to a bug, the strings are getting exposed at times and are getting displayed during matches.

Players must remember that leaks are not to be taken as official news, since Epic Games has released no information on the same. Hence, they should take the leaks with a pinch of salt.

