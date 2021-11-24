Top 5 Fortnite Chapter 2 crew skins

The Fortnite Crew subscription pack has been a huge hit with players. The ability to automatically receive every battle pass is a huge plus, not to mention the exclusive skins, cosmetics and free V-Bucks. It is a subscription, so it does cost money, but tons of players consider it to be more than worth it.

The Chapter 2 Crew skins have been among the game's best. Here are the five best exclusive skins on the one-year anniversary of the Fortnite Crew's induction.

Best Fortnite crew skins from Chapter 2

5. Cube Assassin

The Cube Assassin hasn't been released yet, (it's the December Crew skin) but it's already one of the best. The Cube Assassin was a cool character in The Sideways and is poised to become an extremely popular skin once it officially arrives in subscribers' inventories.

Cube Assassin figures to be one of the best Crew skins already. Image via Epic Games

4. Loki

Loki was a bit divisive, as there were players who didn't want a collaboration skin as the Crew skin. However, it's a great skin, and it's become very popular since its debut in July. Marvel fans and Fortnite players alike were pretty quick to sign up for that month because of the skin.

3. Deimos

Deimos is one of the coolest skins that was available to Crew subscribers. It also comes with a ton of benefits, but that doesn't negate how good the skin is on its own. This was by far one of the best overall months for Crew members.

Deimos had one of the best months in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games

2. The Burning Wolf

This is by far one of the most creative Crew skins in the game. The Burning Wolf features a few similarities to older skins, but it reimagines them and improves on them in such a way that makes this skin top tier. Many players wish The Burning Wolf would come to the Item Shop, which proves how good it is.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Midas’ first enforcer, The Burning Wolf, joins the Fortnite Crew on September 1.



fn.gg/FortniteCrew A force to be reckoned with, the first of the First Shadows brings himself to light.Midas’ first enforcer, The Burning Wolf, joins the Fortnite Crew on September 1. A force to be reckoned with, the first of the First Shadows brings himself to light.Midas’ first enforcer, The Burning Wolf, joins the Fortnite Crew on September 1.fn.gg/FortniteCrew https://t.co/fSDbmJS7dA

1. Chaos Origins

Chaos Origins is one of the best skins in the game, let alone one of the best Crew skins. October's Crew pack skin fit right in with the spooky season and had tons of players using it. It's a great addition to the Fortnite lore, too. Players who purchased it that month are fortunate to have gotten a skin as good as Chaos Origins.

Chaos Origins is one of the best skins in the game. Image via Epic Games

Which of these was the best?

