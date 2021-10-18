Top 5 weapons from popular games that Fortnite players would love to see

Fortnite typically uses standard weapons. Assault rifles, shotguns, submachine guns, sniper rifles and even the explosive weapons are not unique to Fortnite. They're the most common weapons in all of gaming. Occasionally, Fortnite does make its own weapons, like the Combat Assault Rifle or the Flint Knock Pistol.

Given their propensity for collaborations, it also makes sense that they could use weapons from other games, like when they brought in the Marvel weapons or the Mandalorian's iconic Amban sniper rifle. Here are five weapons from other games that players would love to see in Fortnite.

Five weapons Fortnite should bring in from other games

5) The Master Sword

Fortnite has used melee weapons before in the form of lightsabers and the Infinity Blade. If they were ever to bring one back, players would love to see the Infinity Blade return, but slightly different this time. The Master Sword from the Legend of Zelda franchise is the most iconic sword in gaming, and it would be a great crossover, even if Nintendo is unlikely to do this.

how am i still alive @sebebot omg they just added zelda to fortnite omg they just added zelda to fortnite

4) Portal Gun

The famous weapon from the Portal franchise would certainly make for a great entry in Fortnite's weapon catalog. It could function as a Rift-To-Go in gun form and could even be used to teleport other players if aimed correctly. It could also possibly teleport a player randomly, which may end up with them being right in the storm instead of safe at the center.

The portal gun from the Portal franchise would make a great addition (Image via Portal)

3) Golden Gun

The iconic gun from the original GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo 64 would make a great addition. While Midas can literally turn weapons gold, this weapon is something else entirely. It would be nostalgic and really fun for players to have this weapon from their childhood added into the game.

2) BFG9000

The BFG9000, commonly seen in the Doom and Quake video games, is one of the most powerful guns in all of gaming and would instantly make a really solid Mythic weapon if it were to be added. Doom is an incredibly popular franchise in the gaming world, so there would be no shortage of support for a move like this.

The BFG9000 is one of the best weapons from gaming (Image via Doom Wiki - Fandom)

1) Ray Gun

The Ray Gun from Call of Duty Zombies is arguably the most iconic gun from any shooter. The Ray Gun would be a perfect addition because it would be seamless. The IO has made weapons in that vein and so has J.B. Chimpanski this season, so it would be an easy addition and players would definitely love to see it. The Kymera Ray Gun was a part of Chapter 2 Season 7, but it is certainly not the same.

Also Read

❃ Chilz ❃ @AkaChilz They added a weapon called ray gun in fortnite, cod players know the good old ray gun was definitely insane! They added a weapon called ray gun in fortnite, cod players know the good old ray gun was definitely insane! https://t.co/Eim6NCZtfy

Players can keep their fingers crossed and hope that these weapons might be added to the game

Edited by Atul S