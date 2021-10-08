When is the Golden Skull Trooper skin coming out in Fortnite: Release date, leaks, and everything so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is all set to welcome the Fortnitemares 2021 event that will celebrate Halloween in the game. The event will also see the release of multiple new skins, including Frankenstein's Monster, Shadow Midas, and Dark Skully among others.

However, multiple dataminers have leaked the presence of a new Skull Trooper skin in the game files. This new Trooper skin might also be tied to a new POI that was supposed to be released in the game a long time ago in Season 8.

Fortnitemares 2021 has already begun and the Item Shop is slowly filling up with lots of spooky cosmetics. However, the community is anticipating that more such crossovers are yet to come and players may also see some major map changes tied up with these crossovers.

Golden Skull trooper skin teased in Fortnite Season 8

Fortnite has teased the Golden Skull Trooper skin and players are desperately waiting for the outfit to come out during the Fortnitemares 2021 event. The original Skull Trooper skin came out in Season 1 of Fortnite way back in 2017. During the Fortnitemares event last year, the original Skull Tropper was added back to the Item Shop.

However, in the first teaser of the Fortnitemares event, players will see the launch of the Golden Skull Trooper skin along with other events in Creative Mode as well as the reveal of the highly anticipated Queen character that is expected to be encapsulated inside the Queen Cube at the moment.

The Golden Skull Trooper skin will be launched in the second week (update v18.21) of the Fortnitemares 2021 event that is already live in the game.

The original Skull Trooper has not been seen in the Item Shop since October 31, 2020. It is one of the most popular skins in the game and players who did not get a chance to purchase the skin previously would love to see it make a comeback. The Golden Skull Trooper may not be a classic skin, but it might soon become a favorite among Fortnite players.

