Where to destroy a dumpster at Lazy Lake or Pleasant Park in Fortnite Season 8

Dire, the latest NPC to hit Fortnite, has officially landed as of 9.00 am EST. He brings with him a brand new punchcard, which has essentially replaced the weekly challenges of past seasons. Dire debuted long ago in Chapter 1 Season 6 and was the tier 100 skin for battle pass owners and is now making his NPC debut.

The third stage in his questline is to destroy a dumpster at Lazy Lake and Pleasant Park. Players will have to find Dire, accept his questline, and complete the first two stages before coming to this challenge though. Here's how to do that.

Fortnite challenges: destroy a dumpster in Lazy Lake or Pleasant Park

Dire has been located wandering around Camp Cod, which is probably the southernmost point on the map (at least the southernmost land portion). It's to the southeast of Misty Meadows and is an island just off the mainland. The river flows directly to it. Dire's exact location will be denoted by the chat icon when Fortnite players get close.

Camp Cod is the new location for the latest NPC, Dire (Image via Epic Games)

The first stage of his questline is for Fortnite players to emote at either Weather Station, Lockie's Lighthouse, or Fort Crumpet. Using any emote in any of those locations will suffice. The second stage is to damage wildlife with a melee weapon, which is the pickaxe or harvesting tool. After that, the players will come to the third stage.

Fortnite players have the challenge, when they arrive at this stage, to destroy a dumpster in either Pleasant Park or Lazy Lake. Both of these locations are very popular landing spots and have plenty of dumpsters, so neither one is preferable. Players only need to destroy one dumpster and the stage should be completed.

After that, they'll have the rest of his challenges available. His full questline is:

Emote at the Weather Station, Fort Crumpet, or Lockie's Lighthouse (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Damage wildlife with a melee weapon (0/40) - 30,000 XP

Destroy a dumpster at Lazy Lake or Pleasant Park (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Eliminate Cube Monsters in The Sideways with a melee weapon (0/5) - 30,000 XP

Travel on foot in Misty Meadows (0/200) - 30,000 XP

These challenges have officially gone live and Fortnite players are completing them already.

