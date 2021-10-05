Where to destroy Sideways Rocks in Fortnite Season 8?

Fortnite has dropped four new NPC punchcards: Big Mouth, Grim Fable, Nitehare, and Raven. These spooky skins come just in time for Halloween, and are bringing all new punchcards with them. This is still the best way to level up quickly and earn a lot of battle stars.

Raven, one of the new NPCs, will give characters his Dark Skies Fortnite questline. Players will, as usual, have to find and talk to him to gain his quest.

Destroying the Sideways Rocks in Fortnite

Raven landed on Fortnite Island today, along with the other new NPCs. Raven can be found at Hydro 16, a small landmark to the east of Sludgy Swamp.

Hydro 16 will be the landing spot for Raven, one of four new NPCs, this week (Image via Epic Games)

Once they've found Raven, Fortnite players can begin talking to him and take on his questline, as long as they have space for it. The Dark Skies questline will start with the challenge of destroying Sideways Rocks.

Sideways Rocks aren't anything special. They're just rocks found in the Sideways, the new dimension in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Players can go inside and break two of them to satisfy the challenge.

There are two main methods of getting into the Sideways in Fortnite. One POI will be plagued with the Sideways every match, but it's different each time. Players can see it on the map and easily drop in and destroy the rocks, but the Sideways POI is often a popular location.

Another option is through a Sideways anomaly, which can be found sprinkled throughout the map. These anomalies are like purple rifts and can be seen on the map. Players can open one of those up and break the rocks inside.

The rest of the Dark Skies questline will continue after the rocks are broken, including these challenges:

Destroy Sideways Rocks - 30k XP

Launch from a Corruption Vent in The Sideways - 30k XP

Eliminate Cube Monsters in The Sideways 15 Seconds after gliding - 30k XP

Get headshots from above - 30k XP

Destroy Chests with a Harvesting Tool - 30k XP

