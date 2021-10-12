Where to emote at Weather Station, Fort Crumpet, or Lockie's Lighthouse in Fortnite Season 8

Fortnite has dropped a couple of new NPCs today. Dire and Ragsy are arriving on the island today. Dire, who debuted in Chapter 1 Season 6 as the Tier 100 skin, has arrived on the island and brings a brand new questline with him. These punchcards and their questlines have replaced the weekly challenges and are the best way to earn XP, level up, and unlock battle pass rewards.

Dire has landed on the Fortnite island, so players can officially find him and talk to him, whether it's for his punchcard or to buy whatever item he is selling. In order to do that, players need to know where to find him and once they do, how to complete his challenges. Here's all the information on Dire.

Dire in Fortnite: Location, challenges and more

As of 9.00 am EST, Dire can be found wandering around Camp Cod, which is pretty far to the south. Camp Cod is the small island to the southeast of Misty Meadows and at the end of the river that flows down there. When players arrive, a chat icon will appear, pointing them to Dire's exact current location.

Camp Cod, the location of Dire in Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

The first Fortnite challenge from Dire is to emote at Weather Station, Fort Crumpet, or Lockie's Lighthouse. Players can use any emote for any amount of time (even throwing up the "ammo" emote will suffice) in any one of these locations to complete this challenge.

Weather Station is fairly close by and is the home of J.B. Chimpanski. It's also been the site of many other challenges before. It can be found to the northeast of Camp Cod. It can be difficult to climb the mountain (landing there rightaway is the preferred method), but it is closest to Camp Cod.

Conversely, Fort Crumpet is quite some distance away from Camp Cod. It's found to the northwest of Believer Beach and southwest of Coral Castle on the very edge of the map.

Finally, Lockie's Lighthouse is all the way to the top of the map. It can be found to the northeast of Coral Castle and to the northwest of Stealthy Stronghold. This is the furthest location from Camp Cod.

Once this first challenge is completed, players can continue the rest of his questline, which includes:

Damage wildlife with a melee weapon (40).

Destory a dumpster at Lazy Lake or Pleasant Park.

Eliminate Cube Monsters in The Sideways with a melee weapon (5).

Travel on foot in Misty Meadows (200).

These challenges are live now and Fortnite players can begin completing them to get some great XP.

