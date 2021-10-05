Where to find an alien jump pad at an alien crash site in Fortnite Season 8

Fortnite has dropped several new NPCs today. Raven, Big Mouth, Grim Fable, and Nitehare. Nitehare, who debuted in Chapter 1 Season 8, has arrived on the island and brings a brand new questline with him. These questlines have replaced the weekly challenges and are the best way to earn XP, level up, and unlock battle pass rewards.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New NPC Punchcards:- Big Mouth

- Grim Fable

- Nitehare

To unlock his Fortnite questline, players will need to find and speak with him first. Here's where he can be found and how to use an alien jump pad at an alien crash site in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Where to find a jump pad at an alien crash site in Fortnite

Alien jump pads are found at alien crash sites, which are the direct result of Operation Sky Fire. That was the culmination of Chapter 2 Season 7, wherein the IO forced all the alien ships to crash, destroying some of the island and releasing the cubes.

Alien crash sites are orange and have slipstreams and jump pads (Image via Epic Games)

There are several corrupted zones that represent the Fortnite alien crash sites. They are marked by orange coloring and have grown quite large. There is one to the south of Stealthy Stronghold and the northwest of Pleasant Park. Another is located between Believer Beach and Boney Burbs.

Another is almost touching the previous one, as it is between Holly Hedges and Weeping Woods and even extends down to Sludgy Swamp. There is one between Corny Crops and Dirty Docks as well as one to the direct south of Dirty Docks. The final alien crash site is above Misty Meadows and next to Catty Corner and Lazy Lake.

The rest of his Fortnite challenges are:

Bounce 3 times on tires without touching the ground- 30,000 XP

Use an Alien Jump Pad at an Alien Crash Site- 30,000 XP

Travel in an Alien Slipstream for 100 meters- 30,000 XP

Damage an opponent with a Grenade- 30,000 XP

Get an explosive elimination on a Cube Monster in the Sideway - 30,000 XP

How to unlock the quest?

Nitehare arrived on the island today and can be found at FN Radio, a landmark to the northwest of Steamy Stacks and the east of Craggy Cliffs. This is one of the northernmost landmarks in Fortnite, so players will have to intentionally land there rather than just come across it.

Upon finding and talking to Nitehare, players will be able to unlock the Hop Awake questline. The first challenge in that questline is to bounce on a tire three times without hitting the ground. After that, Fortnite players will need to hop on an alien jump pad at the alien crash sites.

