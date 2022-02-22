Where to find Bows in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

It's been a week since the v19.30 update went live, and Fortnite is officially bringing back Wild Weeks. Wild Weeks were first introduced in Chapter 2 Season 6, and have returned each season since then and will likely continue next season. This event results in each week having a theme and bringing back items for that theme.

The first week of Chapter 3 Season 1's Wild Weeks is being called "Bownanza" and "Primal Wild Week" since bows were very prominent in that season. Here's where players can find them in Fortnite.

Where bows will spawn in Fortnite Wild Weeks

The following bows have been unvaulted and added to the game, though not in competitive:

Flame Bow

Shockwave Bow

Stink Bow

Explosive Bow

The first question players may have is whether or not they can craft them as they did in the past. This might be difficult since items like shockwave grenades are no longer unvaulted.

HYPEX @HYPEX Bows will likely return tomorrow for the content update. If not, then they'll return on Thursday as they're needed for this week's "Primal Wild Week" challenges. They're gonna be found in floor & chest loot



The bows are: Flame Bow, Shockwave Bow, Stink Bow & Explosive Bow Bows will likely return tomorrow for the content update. If not, then they'll return on Thursday as they're needed for this week's "Primal Wild Week" challenges. They're gonna be found in floor & chest lootThe bows are: Flame Bow, Shockwave Bow, Stink Bow & Explosive Bow https://t.co/gmJfdmE9zl

The good news is that these will not have to be crafted. They'll be found in chests as well as floor loot. Older versions of these bows that lack fun will not be in the game, so there's no need to craft them.

Currently, there are no vending machines for them, and it's unclear if there's an NPC that can sell them.

The Mechanical Explosive Bow (Image via Fortnite Wiki)

These bows will only be active for one week before being vaulted, and the second Wild Week begins. This means that there's only a week to complete the following challenges:

Hit IO forces using a Primal Flame Bow (7)

Impulse wildlife while using a Mechanical Shockwave Bow in different matches (2)

Damage players using a Primal Stink Bow (25)

Eliminate opponents using a Mechanical Explosive Bow (3)

Hunt wildlife using a bow (3)

Damage opponents with a bow (250)

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Bownaza Wild Week is set to go live in 1 hour and 41 minutes, thanks @FN_Assist for letting me know about the event flag being scheduled! The Bownaza Wild Week is set to go live in 1 hour and 41 minutes, thanks @FN_Assist for letting me know about the event flag being scheduled! https://t.co/P78k1XYsij

The rewards for these challenges have not been leaked just yet. However, an XP reward for each is very likely.

Since the official blog post from Epic Games has not yet been released, this information may be subject to change.

