The most over-powered Bows in Fortnite Season 6 and how to get them

Fortnite Season 6 saw the introduction of bows as the newest category of weapons in the game.

Although this is the first instance where players got to witness a medieval weapon, the primal theme of Fortnite Season 6 perfectly aligned the bow with its in-game surroundings.

Hopefully they leave bows in game next season, that would keep me around .. headshots are so satisfying 😈🏹 #fortnite pic.twitter.com/sPLuGA13uF — 🐚🌸Kim 🌸🐚 (@maskedbunnyxx) May 20, 2021

As the season continues, Epic Games has ensured the introduction of various over-powered bows in Fortnite Season 6 that can be obtained from various NPCs across the map. Ranging from the Grappler Bow to Raz's Explosive Bow, there are a total of four over-powered bows in Fortnite for players to collect.

This article provides a detailed rundown of how players can collect all four of these high-tier bows in Fortnite Season 6.

How to collect all over-powered bows in Fortnite Season 6

The four over-powered bows that players can claim along with the NPCs offering them in Fortnite Season 6 are:

Exotic Grappler Bow - Lara Croft;

Epic Primal Stink Bow - Snow Sniper;

Exotic Unstable Bow - Rebirth Raven; and

Mythic Raz's Explosive Bow - Glyph Master Raz.

Apart from the Primal Stink Bow, all the other over-powered bows can only be obtained from an NPC. The Primal Stink Bow can, however, be crafted using a primal bow and either three stink floppers or one stink bag obtained from frogs.

However, if players still wish to purchase the bow in Fortnite Season 6, they can do so from the Snow Sniper for a cost of 245 Gold Bars.

Exotic bows can be purchased for a price of 500 Gold Bars from their respective NPCs in Fortnite Season 6. However, Raz's Explosive Bow is definitely the toughest weapon to claim in Fortnite Season 6.

Given that players need to duel and defeat the Glyph Master Raz NPC at the Spire to collect the mythic bow, players are advised to prepare for one of the toughest opponents that Fortnite Season 6 has to offer.

Raz's Explosive Bow can only be obtained once the player has managed to defeat Glyph Master Raz.

Considering that this is the only mythic bow available in Fortnite Season 6, it seems justified that obtaining Raz's Explosive Bow is one of the most difficult challenges in the game.