Where to find Flamingo Lawn Ornaments in Fortnite Chapter 3

Week 14 has arrived for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, which means new challenges and chances to earn XP before the season wraps up. There are nine challenges, some of which are a bit difficult.

One challenge tasks players with decorating Shell or High Water and Happy Campers with flamingo lawn ornaments. Here's where they can do just that.

How to complete the Fortnite decorate with flamingo lawn ornaments challenge

Shell or High Water is a Chapter 3 Season 1 landmark found northeast of Logjam Lumberyard and north of Shifty Shafts. It's a decent landing spot for solo players, so there might be a bit of traffic.

RutgerK @RutgerK_



The FINAL set of weekly challenges of Season 1 will go live in 30 min (9 AM ET)!



Video Guide:



Some helpful maps:

- All Seven & IO Chest Locations

- Flamingo Lawn Ornaments (Happy Camper & Shell Or High Water) #Fortnite Season Quests (Week 14) 🏎️The FINAL set of weekly challenges of Season 1 will go live in 30 min (9 AM ET)!Video Guide: youtu.be/xzb6KwZ8UoE Some helpful maps:- All Seven & IO Chest Locations- Flamingo Lawn Ornaments (Happy Camper & Shell Or High Water) 🦩 #Fortnite Season Quests (Week 14) 🏎️The FINAL set of weekly challenges of Season 1 will go live in 30 min (9 AM ET)!▶️ Video Guide: youtu.be/xzb6KwZ8UoESome helpful maps:- All Seven & IO Chest Locations- Flamingo Lawn Ornaments (Happy Camper & Shell Or High Water) https://t.co/yW1EtiGMec

Happy Campers is another landmark that can be found directly west of Loot Lake. Both of these places have ornaments to place to complete the challenge.

The easiest way to do this is to land at Shell or High Water, with five ornament spots. The first is at the end of the shrub line directly facing the house. Players should see the fountain in front of them.

The second and third flamingos can be found at that fountain on either side of it. All flamingos will be outlined, so they're not difficult to see.

The flamingo spot at Shell or High Water (Image via FortniteBRFeed on YouTube)

Gamers can then go around the fountain and to the left side of the house. There, another shrub path is located with an entry. The fourth and fifth flamingos can be found on either entrance side.

Fortnite News @Guille_GAG These are the locations of the Flamingo Ornaments in Shell or High Water! This is part of the new Quests available now. #Fortnite These are the locations of the Flamingo Ornaments in Shell or High Water! This is part of the new Quests available now. #Fortnite https://t.co/dLhHyIhc6T

For the rest of this week's challenges, they are as follows:

Reach a speed of 65 in a vehicle at Chonker's Speedway or Behemoth Bridge (1)

Deal damage to opponents at Covert Cavern or Sanctuary (75)

Dance on top of Klombo (1)

Hide in a dumpster at Tilted Towers and The Daily Bugle (2)

Search a Seven or IO Chest (1)

Decorate Shell or High Water and Happy Campers with flamingo lawn ornaments (5)

Survive on top of wind turbines at Windbreakers for 30 seconds (30)

Collect a weapon of Legendary rarity or higher (1)

Complete a bounty from a Bounty Board (1)

This is one of the last chances to earn any XP before the Battle Pass expires.

