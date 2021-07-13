Where to find Inflate A Bull in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite has added a new item to the game. Following a slight hotfix, a new item has arrived in the fight against the alien threat. Inflate A Bulls, as the Imagined Order agents have dubbed them, are the newest "evasion tech" to help players in the battle against other players and aliens. These Inflate A Bulls can now be found in the game and provide an extra boost to players who find them.

Mari reporting - Got a hot saucy update on emergency evasion tech!



IO agents have nicknamed it the Inflate-a-Bull!



Bounce around like a totally normal-looking cow… bounces… around…? 🐮#HotSaucersLeakshttps://t.co/QP28yNC7JJ pic.twitter.com/58sX1tTlOx — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 13, 2021

Inflate A Bulls in Fortnite

The new Inflate A Bulls are sort of like what Jetpacks were when they were added. They replace the back bling and they take up an inventory slot. Keep in mind that they do take fall damage, as seen in the trailer, if they are too high, just like Jetpacks would have done. Players can inflate them and float slowly down towards the ground. They also serve as a shield, much like the bush item did, and will protect players from the first shot that hits.

Epic has informed players via a quick tip that rolling in the Inflate A Bull downhill is substantially faster than just running. It's been considered the fastest way to move in Chapter 2. This can be game-changing for those lucky enough to get one. Many players are already loving the item as it harkens back to an older era of Fortnite.

That looks so fun to use! I love that you give us items like this again!! 🔥 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 13, 2021

As for where to get them, well, it's random. Chests and IO chests can have these items in them, so looting anywhere gives players the chance to find the new Inflate A Bull. There doesn't seem to be any indication of whether or not the IO chests have a higher spawn rate for the new item, so any old chest will be just fine.

Inflate A Bull. Image via Fortnite Insider

There is one location, however, that players can always get one from. Rick Sanchez sells them for gold bars. Rick can be found at the IO base to the east of Weeping Woods and almost directly south of the center of the map.

Rick Sanchez in Fortnite. Image via YouTube

Is this the strangest item Fortnite has ever added?

