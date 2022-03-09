Where to find Loot Chickens in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite players have undoubtedly shot down several loot crows throughout Chapter 3 Season 1. They are one of the best sources of loot in the game and have recently been joined by Loot Chickens. They function the same way and, as such, are pretty valuable to find.

Since all animals spawn randomly on the Fortnite island, it can be challenging to know where to look for them. Here are a few things to keep in mind.

How to look for Loot Chickens in Fortnite Avian Ambush Week

Loot crows (Image via GKI on YouTube)

Loot Chickens will spawn randomly, but chickens in an area will gang up on Fortnite gamers who attack one. If there's a Loot Chicken in the area, it will come running for players.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Glowing "Loot Chickens" are now on the Island! Similiar to crows, they'll drop loot if you shoot them!



Chickens are now more common and fight back if you attack them! They'll stay on the Island even after the Wild Week is over! Glowing "Loot Chickens" are now on the Island! Similiar to crows, they'll drop loot if you shoot them!Chickens are now more common and fight back if you attack them! They'll stay on the Island even after the Wild Week is over! https://t.co/D1MUHKfhqw

There are no specific spawn locations for chickens, let alone Loot Chickens. However, there are several good places to look. The open, grassy areas tend to spawn more chickens. The following spots have been considered the best to look at:

North and south of Rocky Reels

Southwest of Greasy Grove

West of the Daily Bugle

West of Logjam Lumberyard

If players see a Loot Chicken or crow, they need to hunt it immediately. This week, among other things, players are tasked with eliminating two of them and the following:

Throw chickens (5 of them)

Slide for 30 meters continuously while holding a chicken (1)

Open a Vault while holding a chicken (1)

Fly with a chicken for 20 meters in a single flight (1)

Catch a chicken in different matches (3)

Hunt a Loot Chicken or Crow (2)

Bounce on a tire, umbrella, or Web Bouncer 3 consecutive times while holding a chicken (1)

These challenges are live and will each award XP as one of the final chances to unlock rewards from this Battle Pass.

