Where to find the new Marksman Six Shooter exotic in Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite recently received the much-needed v16.40 update, and Epic has introduced an Exotic weapon following this update.

Fortnite announced a few days back that it will roll out the update on May 11. Following the v16.40 update, data miners took to Twitter to reveal the new inclusions in Fortnite Season 6.

Data miners revealed a lot of additional information regarding the update. The leaks gave gamers an insight into the upcoming skins in Fortnite, as well as introduced a new POI.

The inclusion of a new Exotic weapon was also noticed in the game files following the v16.40 update. Popular data miner Hypex took to Twitter to reveal the news of the Marksman Six Shooter pistol, which has been added to the game following the v16.40 update.

This article will reveal where to find the Exotic Marksman Six Shooter pistol.

Fortnite Season 6: Where to find the Marksman Six Shooter following the v16.40 update

Exotic weapons are unique weapons and are more effective in Fortnite than normal ones. Players can exchange their Gold Bars to get these exotic weapons from specific NPCs present in the game.

Following the v16.40 update, Epic introduced the Marksman Six Shooter pistol as an Exotic Weapon for Fortnite Season 6.

In order to get hold of the Marksman Six Shooter, loopers will need to find Deadfire on the map. Loopers can find the Exotic weapon with him and can exchange it for Gold Bars.

Finding Deadfire can be exhausting if players are not aware of his in-game location. To encounter Deadfire, loopers will have to travel to the Sherrif’s Office, northwest of Lazy Lake. Upon entering the building, gamers will see Deadfire, and interacting with him will open up the Marksman Six Shooter deal. Loopers will be required to pay 400 Fortnite Gold Bars to get hold of this Exotic weapon.

The Marksman Six Shooter is an extremely effective weapon for close range battles. It uses medium bullets and takes only 2.1 seconds to reload. The Marksman Six Shooter can accommodate 6 bullets at a time and produces 24 damage per shot. It is expected that the Exotic weapon will have an added bonus in case of a headshot.