Where to find the second sinkhole in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Two new sinkholes have appeared on the Fortnite island. As the original leaks suggested, the first sinkhole consumed the coffee shop outside of Tilted Towers. The second one followed the same progression and took out another landmark.

Three landmarks were rumored to have been destroyed by these earthquakes. As it stands, two of them have perished already. The third one is likely to meet its fate shortly. The second sinkhole represents a landmark, which is a solid landing spot for solos. Here's where to find it.

Second sinkhole's location in Fortnite

The second sinkhole can now be found where the red house was in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. It's almost perfectly in between Tilted Towers and the large gas station roughly in the middle of the map.

March 6th

IO Drilling has continued past the sinkhole and is not tunnelling under The Devoured landmark. Cracks in the road crossing to it also appear as well as equipment and structures.

Fortnite players who venture there will find nothing but a large hole and some debris. While the house no longer stands, it can still be a somewhat viable loot drop.

There are four chest spawns in the sinkhole and, more than likely, one floor spawn. It would be a good location to land for a solo match, especially as a defect from Tilted Towers when it gets too hot to visit.

A third sinkhole is likely to appear in the next week or so. There were about eight days between the first sinkhole's appearance and the second, so that doesn't leave much time for the third and final to appear.

The second sinkhole has now appeared South East of Tilted Towers destroying the small red house that once stood there, leaving ruins behind of what's left

Earthquakes appear to be on this trajectory and timetable, leading them straight for the Seven Outpost in a few days. What might happen beyond that is unclear as leaks have yet to reveal anything else.

The current earthquake trajectory (Image via Axomious on YouTube)

Fortunately, the quakes from February 27 to March 2 avoided Tilted Towers, but the POI is likely not safe. There's probably a reason these earthquakes and sinkholes surround that location, and it can't be good.

Chapter 3 Season 1 is nearing a close, and whatever is going to happen will happen quickly. Season 2 is tentatively scheduled for March 20.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar