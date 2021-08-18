Where to harvest wood in Fortnite Season 7

Week 11 in Fortnite has arrived and Chapter 2 Season 7 is barrelling towards the finish line. But, there are a few more weeks of challenges before that. There are some interesting new Fortnite challenges this week, many of which are designed to further the storyline. One of them is pretty straightforward: harvesting wood. Here's a list of this week's challenges and where Fortnite players can harvest wood.

NEW WEEK 11 & 12 CHALLENGES!



AND WEEK 11 & 12 WILD WEEK CHALLENGES! pic.twitter.com/AlHHwli0CV — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

Where to harvest wood in Fortnite

Here are this week's Epic and Legendary Quests:

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone (1) – 15,000 XP

Catch fish at fishing holes (5) – 14,000 XP

Collect a vintage can of cat food in Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs (1) – 30,000 XP

Collect a vase of flowers from Lazy Lake (1) – 30,000 XP

Harvest Wood (250) – 30,000 XP

Talk to Joey (1) – 30,000 XP

Travel in a Saucer (2000) – 30,000 XP

Use the Recon Scanner to spot an Infected Wildlife or Tresspasser (1) – 30,000 XP

Interact with equipment at any IO radar dish base (1) – 30,000 XP

Deal damage in alien biomes (150) – 30,000 XP

Mark an Alien Parasite (1) – 30,000 XP

Dance with an Alien Parasite at Believer Beach, Lazy Lake, or Pleasant Park (1) – 30,000 XP

Go for a swim with an Alien Parasite (1)

Fortunately, the quest to harvest 250 wood is probably the easiest one. 30,000 XP hasn't come in an easier form before. This can be done naturally, as most players will collect 250 wood in the course of a match. However, to complete this one right off the bat, there are good places Fortnite players can head to for lots of wood.

Trees represent the best source of wood for Fortnite players.

Weeping Woods, as it alludes to in the name, is a forest full of trees. This is probably the best bet to easily acquire 250 wood. Any POI with houses in them will work as well, like Pleasant Park or Retail Row. They will be pretty busy though. There's also a fairly wooded area to the north of Pleasant Park. Most POIs will have plenty of wood to complete this challenge, though.

You ever see a huge tree and think about hitting it with a pick axe to see how much wood you could harvest from it? #Fortnite — Lord William of Glencoe (@31stWillTreat) March 9, 2018

This challenge, along with the rest of the Fortnite Epic and Legendary quests for this week, will go live at about 10 am EST.

