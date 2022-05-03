Why Fortnite is allowing players to refund Beach Jules skin without a ticket

Refund tickets have been around in Fortnite for a long time. Players have used them to refund mistaken purchases or because something better released in the Item Shop.

Over the years, players would pretty quickly run out of tickets and could no longer refund anything, so in the v18.20 update, Epic Games changed it so that gamers would have one ticket every year (resetting every 365 days).

Still, it's pretty easy to use one refund ticket quickly. A year is a long time to only have a single chance to undo a purchase for whatever reason, but that's highly unlikely to change.

However, in a recent development, players are being allowed to refund one particular skin without any refund tickets. Beach Jules is being controversially refunded at a high rate.

Beach Jules Fortnite skin can be refunded without a ticket

In Chapter 2 Season 7, Fortnite introduced several summer-themed variants to their skins, like Beach Brutus, Summer Midas, and Beach Jules.

These were available in the Item Shop, and Beach Jules sold for 1,200 V-Bucks. She was last seen 123 days ago, which is beyond the normal refund range of 30 days.

Players can now refund the "Beach Jules" outfit without using a Refund Token!

However, after a bit of controversy, the skin is being refunded without a care for normal protocol.

In the image provided by ShiinaBR, a prominent Fortnite leaker, Epic Games said:

"We've made some changes to this cosmetic. If you are no longer satisfied with your purchase, you can request a refund anytime before June 2, 2022 using the in-game flow (no refund token required). Thanks for playing!"

Epic Games made the skin a little bit darker in tone. According to another Twitter user, this prompted a backlash and ultimately led to Epic Games allowing players to refund it.





the skin tone changed

iFireMonkey provided an image with context for the change, and it's true. The developers did make Beach Jules a little bit darker than she was previously. It's not a monumental change, but that appears to be an unfavorable decision on Epic Games' part.

Multiple people have pointed out to me in DMs that Summer Jules has been updated to have a skin tone closer to that of the other Jules skins.







Epic Games is giving players about a month to refund this skin, which can be done in the Fortnite app.

