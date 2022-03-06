How to get more refund tickets the right way in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

With the number of cosmetics that players can buy in Fortnite, they tend to fear missing out. They often purchase cosmetics out of compulsion or fear that they will never again appear in the item shop once vaulted.

While this might be true for many exclusive collaborations, most original skins that are not part of the Battle Pass always return to the item shop. Although there are exceptions, they are few and far between.

So what does a player do when they buy something, instantly regret it, and want a refund on their V-Bucks? Well, they can use a refund ticket that's found in-game to achieve the same.

As long as the purchase is eligible for a refund, players can do so within 30 days of making the said purchase. However, what happens if a player wants to refund more than one item? How does one get more refund tickets in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

How to get more refund tickets in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Many content creators state ways to get more refund tickets in Fortnite Chapter 3. However, none of them work. All the videos are clickbait and set at an eight-minute minimum to earn revenue through YouTube.

Even if a player were to follow all the instructions perfectly and change the settings both in-game and on their device, nothing would happen. Epic Games has made the refund system foolproof, and no amount of tampering will change that.

Following the 18.20 update, players will be granted a new refund ticket once every 365 days after the last ticket refreshes. Only those who have never used a refund ticket will have three tickets lying ready to use.

Is the refund system in Fortnite too hard on players?

While the game does allow a 30-day refund policy for cosmetics, the number of available refunds seems too stringent. To put it into perspective, if Epic Games were more liberal with their refunds, clickbait videos wouldn't exist in the first place.

Often, players buy cosmetics in the spur of the moment without a second thought and hate it a day later. While it can be argued that it's the user's fault, the question here is - would more refunds hurt?

Archie🧸 @slakenstein If i could refund fortnite skins i’d be a millionaire If i could refund fortnite skins i’d be a millionaire

Given that the V-Bucks will eventually be spent on something else, why not allow players to refund items at will? While it can be argued that players will buy, wear, and refund all their cosmetics, the 30-day policy will still imply.

Also, if they refund a cosmetic after it's vaulted, there's no telling when it will be back. This in itself would be a solid deterrent to anyone who would want to abuse the more liberal refund system. Hopefully, Epic Games will consider a rework sometime in the future.

